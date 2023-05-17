This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Littles, a 6-year-old female Fox Terrier mix weighing approximately 16 pounds.
“She is adorable with markings like a Dalmatian, long legs and a taut body,” the shelter says. “She is very timid until she gets to know you. She is very mellow and easygoing. She is content to just stay by herself. She gets along with the other dogs but has not been child or cat tested. She loves to walk on a leash and play in the yard.”
Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
For more information, or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
In addition, the shelter is in need of part-time kennel employees. Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.