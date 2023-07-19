This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Duke, a 3-year-old terrier mix weighing approximately 23 pounds.
He is super friendly and energetic,” the shelter says. “He is an escape artist and if he sees an open door he’ll take off. He is very affectionate and lovable He is currently in foster care and he is sleeping with her. He walks on a leash but does pull a little, so we’re working on that. He is house-trained, but we never guarantee that.”
Duke’s adoption donation is $400, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
“He is being fostered right now, so if you would like to meet him, please let us know and we will make arrangements.”
For more information, or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
The shelter is in urgent need of volunteers and those interested in fostering a pet. Stop by or visit AFHAR.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.