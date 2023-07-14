July 11, Sad Sacks, part of Amvets Post 1992, hosted folks from the Behavior Plus group home in Eustis for a fun evening of karaoke and spaghetti dinners. Photos courtesy Michael D. Barber.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Faces and Places - July 12
- School superintendent more than makes the grade
- Lady Lake goes boom
- COMMUNITY CALENDAR JULY 5
- New park honors local sailor killed at Pearl Harbor
- Faces and Places
- DAY TRIPS AND TRAVEL ADVENTURES
- Pride in America month first in nation
- LSSC Health Sciences Collegiate Academy is growing
- Grant provides restoration funds for lakefront properties
Latest e-Edition
John Tyler Bryan, 29, of Umatilla, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. Born in Leesburg, Florida, he was a lifelong resident of Umatilla, graduating from Umatilla High School class of 2012. He was a journeyman lineman for Service Electric. Tyler was a member of the International Brotherho…
SUZANNE MARY HOWARD, age 78 of Mount Dora, Florida passed away on May 22, 2022. Born on October 13, 1943 to Richard and Beatrice Howard in Columbus, Ohio. She was the wife of the late Randall Keith Stephens. Suzanne was a flight attendant with the National Airlines and met "Randy" a pilot. H…
Patricia L. Woodard, 93 of Eustis, Florida, passed away on August 8, 2022.
Donald (OTIE) Koenke passed away peacefully sitting in his favorite club chair overlooking the boats in the Alexandria Bay harbor on August 28, 2022, at age 87.
Mary E. “Lib” McCormick French, 92, of Mount Dora, FL, passed away on January 14, 2022. She was born on September 2, 1929, to Oscar and Nora Walker in Walland, TN.