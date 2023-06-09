On May 25, Alee Academy Public Charter School held commencement ceremonies for 47 graduates from Mount Dora, Umatilla, Eustis, Tavares and Leesburg.
During the event, several students also were awarded scholarships.
Among recipients, Lillian Salanger and Destiny Jenkins each received the Kyleen & Steve Fischer Scholarship. Angela McKinney received the $1,000 Director’s Scholarship. Landon Collins received a technical education scholarship. Breyonna Kendall received the $750 Outstanding Senior Scholarship.Nate Leslie was awarded the $500 Nick Kelly Scholarship.And, Aiden Cantrell-Hugg and Amalia Rouse each received the $250 Alee Academy Scholarship for Outstanding Character.
Scholarships were provided for the graduates to attend Lake Technical College and Lake Sumter State College, enlist in the U.S. military and begin internships.
Alee Academy was founded in 1999 with a vision to create a trusting environment while challenging students to meet their academic and personal potential. It provides an opportunity to students in an alternative setting to complete their high school course work, develop vocational skills, gain employment and earn a high school diploma.
For enrollment information on the 2023–2024 school year, call 352-357-9426 or visit aleeacademy.org.