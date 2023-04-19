With a theme of “Escape to Elegance,” the second annual Ultimate Garden Party will be held May 20. The fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is intended not only to raise dollars, but also awareness of food insecurity issues across Orange, Osceola, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard counties.
According to Second Harvest, all proceeds from the event will support its hunger relief efforts, which include distributing enough food for 300,000 daily meals to those in need across those seven counties.
“One in eight Central Floridians (including one in five children) is at risk of going to bed hungry on any given night,” the nonprofit organization says.
The fundraiser is billed as a whimsical afternoon filled with fun entertainment, delicious hors d’oeuvres and live music. Test your casino skills while enjoying fancy cocktails at the libations lounge and shop the newest collections in a trunk show. Merchants will donate 25% of sales to Second Harvest.
The event will be held 1–5 p.m. at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane in Orlando. Admission is $150.