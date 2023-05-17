Lake Port Square and its residents celebrated the christening of the community’s new tritoon boat, the Lake Port Square Independence, at the Leesburg Boat Club on May 4.
In addition to the retirement community’s residents and staff, around 50 club members were in attendance, including retired brigadier general of the Army National Guard and commodore of the club Tim Sullivan.
Boat captains Sam Sofia and Mike Cook were on hand to assist residents, as were directors Nelson Robaina and Judy Jordan. Lake Port Square also provided entertainment for the event, as Nate, a popular local musician, played background music during the event.
“From the delicious food to the cannon shot, this celebration was so exciting and a great change of pace,” said Lake Port Square resident Hank Stennes. “I’ve always enjoyed our boat rides and adventures on Lake Harris, and I can’t wait for more on the new boat.”
“Every week, our current and future residents gather at the dock for a fun-filled boat ride of scenic sites and to have lunch at one of the several lakeside restaurants in the area,” said Andrew Morgan, director of sales and marketing.
Following the ceremony, the club released a ceremonial cannon shot into Lake Harris as the Lake Port Square Independence sailed off.
Lake Port Square offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, rehabilitative and long-term skilled nursing care options. The location is situated on a 78-acre nature preserve by Lake Harris in Leesburg.