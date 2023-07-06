Dear Karen,
I’m the eldest of nine children. Growing up I was always the one to lead, babysit, comfort and care for my younger siblings. In that regard, I considered myself a “giver of care.” Now that I’m an adult senior myself, I’m learning from family members and friends who are caregivers that my concept of “giver of care” has totally changed from that of being the big sister. Both my parents are slowly declining and will need more care soon, can you give me some insight on how to adapt to this new role?
Dear Reader,
In my first Caregiver Corner column in 2020, I asked my new readers the question “Are you a caregiver?”
“Whether the care you give is for a loved one with an illness, your spouse, your children or yourself, the task is bound to be constant, challenging and many times overwhelming. This column is especially designed to bring support, education and encouragement to all caregivers.
That definition included the caring task of your role as the older sibling, but you are correct that the caregiver role you presently face is a much bigger challenge. In many situations like yours, the children must become the parents and parents must become the children. This is extremely difficult for everyone.
As a new caregiver, I suggest learning as much as you can about dementia and the symptoms of each stage. It begins with subtle changes, but this journey has many twists and turns and last stage symptoms are very difficult mentally and sometimes physically as well. Expect many changes in your loved ones and know in advance that you will continually need to change your way of reacting, caring and loving.
Although doing everything that is expected, frustration, anger and depression are quite common feelings for caregivers. Caring for yourself and intentionally presenting a positive approach to your loved ones are good ways to avoid these feelings. By including laughter, music and special moments with your loved ones, caregiving can be viewed as a privilege rather than a prison.
Author June Hunt believes that “caregivers are unsung heroes, serving selflessly and sacrificially. They are on stage every night, but far from the spotlight or applause. Yet the cool cloth placed on a warm brow, the spoonful of soup slipped between two lips, are acts of kindness that are unseen here on earth but heralded in heaven.”
Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, "Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss."