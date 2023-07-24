In celebration of summertime and the quickly approaching new school year, Mount Dora is hosting Last Call July 29 at Sunset Park and in downtown Mount Dora, 5–9: 30 p.m.
Music at Sunset Park will be provided by West27 Band, and there will be Polynesian dancing and street entertainment, along with beer by Funky Buddha and fireworks lighting up the sky beginning at 9:15 p.m.
The event also will include a school supply drive. Requested items are notebooks, folders, binders, pencils, highlighters, pens, markers, colored pencils, rubber bands, sticky notes, glue, scissors, backpacks, cleaning wipes, tissue and more.
Donations also can be dropped off at these locations, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.:
- •Special Events Office, City Hall, 510 N. Baker St.
- •Barrel of Books and Games, 403 N. Donnelly St.
- •Spouses with Houses Realty, 112 E. 5th Ave.
Donations will benefit Triangle Elementary, Sorrento Elementary, Mount Dora Middle and Mount Dora High schools.