Beacon College, the first accredited baccalaureate institution in the nation for students with learning differences, has launched a $12 million capital campaign, “The Beacon Promise.”
According to research from the Center on Reinventing Public Education, students and families navigating learning differences and attention issues – autism, ADHD, dyslexia and more – often struggle to find the educational resources necessary to fit their needs. For years, they have dealt with broken promises, many of which go unkept due to an overburdened primary, secondary or higher education system lacking the commitment to a more focused, supportive and individualized approach to education.
Beacon College’s nationally recognized undergraduate experience is changing that stigma and transforming young lives. As the institution welcomed a record 500 students in fall 2022, it must take the next steps toward maintaining its promise to be a safe place where neurodivergent students can discover the joy of learning, make good friends, develop self-confidence and gain a vision for their future.
“At Beacon College, we are rooted in our sense of purpose, place and devotion to holistically embrace neurodivergent students and best prepare them for success in all forms,” said Dr. George J. Hagerty, president of Beacon College. “That starts with every member of our faculty, learning specialists, community educators and staff, and their fidelity to our mission.”
The Beacon Promise will further elevate the student experience through three key elements:
Construction of an $8.5 million, 28,000-square-foot Intramural & Fitness Center, which will include two university-regulation basketball courts, a fitness center, a one-tenth mile running track, dedicated space to host social gatherings and club meetings and more. For students with learning differences, fitness routines, exercise and participation in group sports are critical for fostering and promoting self-confidence, focus, mental health, discipline and social development. With the capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 people, the center will also serve as the go-to location for campus events like commencement, community celebrations and Parents Weekend.
Establishment of a $2 million scholarship endowment, aimed at helping Beacon’s most in-need students pay for their education. Ninety percent of Beacon students receive some form of financial aid, many due to the significant financial investments their families were forced to make during their K-12 years on specialists, counseling and supplementary services to compensate for inadequate resources in elementary and secondary education systems.
Dedication of $1.5 million for academic enhancements to complete Beacon’s Academic Mall and expand its footprint in downtown Leesburg. Beacon faculty teach differently because their students learn differently. Having more instructional spaces to maintain small classroom sizes is an essential part of ensuring students are engaged in Beacon’s individualized learning experience.
Founded in 1989, Beacon College is the first accredited baccalaureate institution dedicated to educating primarily students with learning disabilities, ADHD, dyslexia and other learning differences.
For more information on the college and its programs and events, visit https://www.beaconcollege.edu.