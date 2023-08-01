Following recent back-to-school supply drives and giveaways, a few more area events will take place as the new school year gets underway. Here’s a sampling.
A blessing of students and school personnel will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, during the 9:30 a.m. contemporary service at First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora. Child care and children’s programming will be available during the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.
The sanctuary is located at 439 E. Fifth Avenue in Mount Dora. Additional information is available at 352-383-2005 or www.mtdorafumc.org.
Aug. 5 and 10, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County, in collaboration with the Lake County School Board, is hosting two immunization events: Aug. 5, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. and Aug. 10, 1–7 p.m.
They will be offered at these three locations: 875 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont; 2113 Griffin Rd., Leesburg; and 249 E Collins St., Umatilla.
Call 352-771-5500 or visit http://lake.floridahealth.gov.
Through Aug. 31, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is offering teachers and educational staff an extra 10% off their total purchase when they shop at any Goodwill store in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard counties. A valid school ID must be presented at the time of checkout.
In addition, anyone looking to get rid of old, gently used clothes and other household items is encouraged to stop by the closest Goodwill on Aug. 5 for a community-wide “Old School-New School” donation drive to repurpose and recycle those materials sustainably.
The donation drive will take place at all GICF retail stores and Donation Xpress Centers in the six counties, and the first 30 donors at each location will receive a free Goodwill-branded reusable bag.
To find your nearest Goodwill location, visit https://www.goodwillcfl.org/locations.
Mission Inn Resort & Club is supporting Lake Hills School through its summer community donation. The Central Florida resort will accept donations on behalf of the school at each of its restaurants through Sept. 4 and grant a 15% discount toward the bills of all guests who participate.
“We service approximately 200 students at Lake Hills School with severe cognitive disabilities, from three to 21 years old,” said Dr. Robin Meyers, the school’s principal. “Most of our students are non-verbal and unable to care for themselves independently, so our everyday needs are drastically different than other public schools. We are incredibly fortunate to have such generous neighbors in our small community that continue to exceed our wildest expectations.”
Requested items include diapers from pullups sized 6 to adult briefs and pullups, as well as plush toys, wooden puzzles, board books, and gift cards to Publix, Amazon and Walmart.
For more information, visit www.missioninnresort.com.