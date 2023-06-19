In “Romeo and Juliet,” Shakespeare wrote, “That which we call a rose, by any other word would smell as sweet.” Had he waxed poetic about the corpse flower, he may not have had such kind words.
While a striking plant in any landscape, the corpse flower Amorphophallus has a blossom that will make you appreciate its common name.
Maria McMurry, of Leesburg, said the plant is also known as “stinky plant, because of the bad smell that attracts the flies for pollination.”
She’s had one in her garden more than 20 years, and it blossoms sporadically.
“After it blooms, it goes dormant and I never know when it will come back,” she said. “Usually, it gives me only one flower. This year it gave me three and I was thrilled.”
The plant may not smell pretty, but it certainly is a large and dramatic conversation-starter when it decides to flower.
According to University of Florida’s IFAS, there are more than 230 Amorphophallus species worldwide.
“The endangered and giant Amorphophallus titanium species is commonly referred to as the Corpse Flower, Stinky Plant and Titan Anum,” IFAS says on its blog. “It produces the largest unbranched inflorescence in the plant kingdom. Flowers from this species grow to 12 feet tall in their native rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia.”
This species is shrinking in population, due to its shrinking habitat. Only about 1,000 Amorphophallus titanium plants are known to exist in the wild, according to IFAS.
Curious to see these plants in action? Check out time-lapse videos of the New York Botanical Garden’s Amorphophallus plants at https://www.nybg.org/garden/the-corpse-flower-amorphophallus-titanum.