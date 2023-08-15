Oct. 3, the grand opening of the Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market will kick off.
“With the goal of providing visitors with the best assortment of high-quality, homemade products, the Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market is actively seeking vendors for the upcoming 2023–2024 season. The town invites small businesses specializing in food, art, crafts and unique handmade items to be a part of this thriving market that attracts thousands seasonally,” the town said in a news release.
Every Tuesday, starting Oct. 3, the market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex, located at 260 Rolling Acres Rd. in Lady Lake.
According to the town, “The market promises to be an enjoyable experience for both vendors and visitors alike. Attendees will have the pleasure of perusing through an extensive array of fruits and vegetables, cheese, bread, local honey, fresh flowers, art, crafts and much more.”
To apply to become a vendor, complete the vendor application at bit.ly/LLFarmersMarket and send it via email to market@ladylake.org.
Be sure to include details about your products and what makes them stand out.