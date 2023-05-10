It’s almost summer camp time – and in Lake County, kids can enjoy a huge variety of activities. From learning new athletic skills and artistic techniques to exploring the county’s wild areas and gaining cooking skills, children and youth have plenty of room to grow this summer. Here’s a sampling of what’s available around the area.
Camp Ascend
The city of Tavares’ Camp Ascend features three different three-week camping sessions for two age groups: ages 5–10 and ages 11–14. The camp will be based at Tavares Civic Center, 100 East Caroline Street. Camp dates are June 5–23, June 26–July 14 and July 17–Aug. 4. Sessions are $300 per child, and include all field trips, activities and a camp t-shirt. To register, visit TavaresRec.recdesk.com. For more information, contact Pete Sherrard at 352-742-6477 or psherrard@tavares.org.
Camp Faith 2023
Faith Lutheran School’s summer camp will run May 30–July 28, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.–6 p.m. Visit faitheustis.com or call 352-589-4673.
Camp Horizon
The Leesburg site offers campers multiple activities. The schedule is as follows:
Youth Camp for ages 11–14: July 2–8 and July 16–22
Junior Camp for ages 8–10: July 9–15
Varsity Camp for ages 15–17: July 23–29
For additional information and registration, visit www.camphorizon.org.
Ecoventure Camp
Campers in this city of Mount Dora program will get to explore Central Florida and its diverse ecosystems, including various springs. Students will go snorkeling, tubing, kayaking and exploring, with up to four field trips each week (depending on rain and other factors). Camp dates are: June 12–16, June 26–30, July 17–21 and July 31–Aug. 4. Camps launch from Round Lake Charter School the first three weeks and from Mount Dora Community Building the last week. All sessions will be held 7 a.m.–6 p.m. Cost is $195, plus $10 for a t-shirt. For additional information and registration, visit www.cityofmountdorarecreation.com.
Kid’s Art Summer Camp
The Lake County Museum of Art in Tavares offers four weeks of half-day classes for kids to get creative, Monday through Friday. June 5–30. For more information and to sign up, visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/classes-workshops/summer-camp-2023.
Lake County 4-H Camp Cloverleaf
Overnight camp for ages 8–17 will include kayaking, archery, environmental education and more. Email hendersond@ufl.edu to register.
Lake County 4-H Mini Bug Camp
May 31–June 2, ages 6–9 can participate in bug hunting, games, movies and more at the Lake County Extension Office, located at 1951 Woodlea Rd. in Tavares. Kids do not need to be 4-H members but will have to complete a 4-H Online profile at https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in to register. Email hendersond@ufl.edu to register.
Lake Eustis Youth Sailing Foundation Summer Camp and Power Boat
CampStudents learn techniques and skills in a classroom setting and then put them into practice on the water. Sessions start May 30 and run through July 15. Camps are organized by age and skill levels. For the schedule and to register, visit www.leysf.org.
Lake-Sumter State College Kids’ College
Kids in grades 1–9 can choose from a variety of programs offered in June and July at the Leesburg and South Lake college campuses. Registration and course details are available at https://www.lssc.edu/visitors-friends/youth-development. Contact LSSC’s Youth Development office at 352-323-3610 or kc@lssc.edu.
Leesburg Dance Centre
Two sessions – held Mondays through Fridays, June 12–16 and July 17–21 – offer a variety of dance classes for all ages. Call 352-787-2447 or visit www.leesburgdancecentre.com.
MDCA Summer Camps
May 31–July 27, Mount Dora Christian Academy will feature a variety of camps, from sports-oriented programs to educational camps. Additional information can be found at https://www.mdcacademy.org/campus-life/summer-camps or by calling 352-383-9915.
Not Just Dance! Summer Camps
Clermont-based Not Just Dance! offers featuring six different programs for ages 3 and up, June 5–July 28. For additional information and registration details, visit https://notjustdancellc.com/summer-camps.
Something New Studio Summer Camp
Two Theatrical Production Camps will be held June 5–16 and July 17–28 for ages 8 and up, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. For ages 10 and up, an Improv and Murder Mystery Camp will be offered June 26–30. For more information and to register, visit https://www.somethingnewstudiofl.com/2023-summer-camps. Registration is through the Eustis Parks and Recreation Department.
Summer Skate Camp
Skate World of Leesburg kicks off its weekly summer camp May 30, with programs running through Aug. 4, Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. The camp includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and skating. For additional information and registration details, visit https://skateworldleesburg.com/skate-camp or call 352-787-1178.
Summer Sports Camp
The city of Mount Dora has three three-week camps for ages 8–14: Flag Football, Basketball and Soccer. For additional information and registration, visit www.cityofmountdorarecreation.com.
Summer Art Camp
Leesburg Center for the Arts offers an artsy summer camp sure to unleash your child’s creativity. The center offers campers the chance to learn the fundamentals of art, explore art mediums and techniques, and experiment to create artworks of their own.
Camps are as follows:
June 5–9: Elementary (first/second grades), morning and afternoon sessions at 9 a.m.–noon.
June 12–16: Elementary (third/fourth grades), morning and afternoon sessions at 9 a.m.–noon.
June 19–23: Fifth and sixth grades, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
July 10–14: Seventh and eighth grades, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
July 17–21: Nineth through 12th grades, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
For more information and to register, visit www.leesburgarts.com/kids-art-camp.
Trout Lake Summer EcoCamp
July 5–7, Trout Lake Nature Center and Lake County 4-H are offering participants opportunity to learn about forestry, bugs, plants, water, fish and more, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. each day. Campers ages 8–18 will explore different locations, including Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis, Alexander Springs in Altoona and Hickory Point in Tavares. Campers must be dropped off and picked up from the locations where they will spend the day. Registration is on a first come, first served basis. Go to www.universe.com/ecocamp2023 to register or learn more.
What’s Cooking with Lake County 4-H Youth Program
The University of Florida/IFAS Lake County Extension Office, located at 1951 Woodlea Rd. in Tavares, is offering two sessions of its summer cooking camp for ages 7–14: June 26–30 and July 17–21. The hands-on sessions will give kids a chance to discover science in recipes and prepare foods with healthy cooking methods, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. each day. Kids do not need to be 4-H members but will have to complete a 4-H Online profile at https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in to register for these events. Contact stephanieklein@ufl.edu to register.