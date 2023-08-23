In recognition of women gaining the right to vote more than 100 years ago, Aug. 26 was named Women’s Equality Day 50 years ago.
In a 1973 presidential proclamation, Richard Nixon said, “Fifty-three years ago, on August 26, 1920, the Nineteenth Amendment was certified as part of our Constitution, assuring that ‘the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.’"
The proclamation continues, “The struggle for women’s suffrage, however, was only the first step toward full and equal participation of women in our Nation’s life. In recent years, we have made other giant strides by attacking sex discrimination through our laws and by paving new avenues to equal economic opportunity for women. Today, in virtually every sector of our society, women are making important contributions to the quality of American life.”
According to November 2022 U.S. Census Bureau data, 53.0% of females over age 18 reported voting and 51.3% of males over age 18 reported voting.
Have you registered to vote?
Find information on how to do so in Lake County at https://www.lakevotes.com/Register-to-Vote.
There, you can also check your voter information to see if your address and other information is correct, get information on current elections and candidates, learn how to become an election worker and more.
The Lake County Supervisor of Elections office is located at 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd. in Tavares. For more information, call 352-343-9734.