April 15, the ninth annual East Lake Heritage Festival will offer attendees a look at what the community used to be, as well as entertainment in the form of music, children’s crafts and games, and a silent auction.
To be held at East Lake County Chamber of Commerce, 24214 Sorrento Avenue in Sorrento, the day will kick off with and opening ceremony at 11 a.m. and Table of Honor by Mount Dora High School ROTC. The National Anthem will be sung by Don Campbell.
Guest speaker is Bob Grenier, whose book, “The History of Sorrento, Mount Plymouth and East Lake County,” was recently published.
Entertainment starts at 10 a.m. and continues throughout the day. Entertainers include Blackwater Creek Blue Grass Band and the Showtime U.S.A. singing and dancing performing group.
Organization scheduled to be represented at the event include area governments and parks and trails, historical societies, churches and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Bring your chair for a full day of fun and entertainment. Call 352-383-3403 or email maggiesociety08@gmail.com.
Digging into the state’s ancient history
Florida has not always been the land of citrus groves and theme parks.
Hundreds of years ago, indigenous people called the place home, and they left evidence of their presence from coast to coast.
At the Crystal River Archeological State Park, evidence leads experts to think the site has been occupied for centuries. The earliest burials at the site go back to about 1,500 B.C.
The 61-acre state park is a National Historic Landmark, with pre-Columbian burial mounds, temple or platform mounds, a plaza area and a midden, or refuse heap.
“It is estimated that as many as 7,500 Native Americans may have visited the complex every year,” Florida State Parks says on its website.
The Lake County Historical Museum will host an April 20 presentation by Nigel Rudolph, public archaeology coordinator for Florida Public Archaeology Network in Crystal River. He received his bachelor’s degree in cultural anthropology in 1998 from the University of West Florida and a bachelor’s in fine arts ceramics from the University of Florida in 2002.
The free program, 5:30–7:30 p.m., will be at the Lake County Historic Courthouse, located at 317 W. Main Street in Tavares.
For more information, call 352-343-9890 or email lakecounty1887@yahoo.com. Visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org.