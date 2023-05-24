Kids’ College at Lake-Sumter State College is an educational and fun summer experience for children embarking on a journey of exploration. Parents and students can choose classes ranging from arts and crafts, sports and performing arts to explore new areas of interest and creativity. Kids College has dozens of course options for students in grades 1 through 9.
“Students can still interact and socialize with their classmates while trying out a new interest or practicing their skills,” said DeAnna Diggs, LSSC’s director of youth development.
Have an interest in ballet? Students will learn basic ballet technique and French terminology. Each class will begin with barre work moving to center and across the floor combinations. At the end of the course, students will perform a dance.
How about coding? Students will learn how to code robots, create their own video games and more. Work at your own pace and code with games like Minecraft, Flappy Bird and Angry Birds.
Have a passion for cooking? Kids choosing this course will get an in-depth look at food preparation and nutrition while also planning, prepping and preparing their own meals.
Want to learn about chemical attraction? Students explore simple chemical reactions that occur in our everyday lives. Investigate chemical reactions that take place in our kitchens, our yards and our environment. Perform exciting experiments to investigate how these interactions can help us in our daily experiences.
Go for the Gold with Archery is a Kids College favorite. Earn awards as you master the bow and arrow online. Students with prior experience in archery will improve their archery skills by learning advanced aiming techniques, shooting from greater distances and enjoying challenging new games.
Plus, many more course options include sports, crochet, piano, performance, art, dance, coding, biology, chemistry and engineering.
In addition, high school students can become an Aide-in-Training (AIT) at Kids’ College. The AIT program provides an opportunity for high school students to earn their public service hours while also receiving leadership training and experiences. Students entering 10th–12th grades can apply to become an AIT, no experience is necessary. Plus, AITs will have the opportunity to attend other events/programs at the college throughout the year for free or at a reduced rate.
Kids’ College will be offered in both Leesburg and Clermont at the Lake-Sumter State College campuses throughout June and July. Camp is available Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. with full and half-day options, as well as early and late care options. Kids’ College is scheduled as 1- or 2-week sessions.
We’re flexible to your schedule and offer a variety of interactive courses available for students that need to be dropped off early or stay late.
We believe that every child should experience Kids’ College. We have scholarships available for families in need of financial assistance. Our mission and commitment is for students to expand their knowledge, learn new skills and have an opportunity for exploration and discovery.
Registration is now open and course details is available at www.lssc.edu/kidscollege.
Please contact LSSC’s Youth Outreach office with any questions at 352-323-3610 or kc@lssc.edu.
We can’t wait to see you on campus!