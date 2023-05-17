Note: Speeches have been edited due to space constraints.
Mount Dora High School senior class president Aubrey Sellers celebrates past, looks forward to future
I had the privilege of being this year’s student body and senior class president. I want to start with some well-deserved thank-yous. Thank you, Mrs. Straughan. Ever since your first year here, you have truly changed the environment of the school. … A big thank you to all the other administrations who help keep the school running smoothly, and to the custodians and lunch ladies, and of course the teachers. Thank you all for putting your time, effort and talent into helping us grow – not only as students but also as people. Thank you to all my family and friends here who always supported me. I also want to give a special thank you to my family: to my older brother Caleb paving the way for me, to Josiah for being the best encourager, and to my parents for pushing me to be my best, for trusting me, for believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself, and for guiding my walk with Christ in such a beautiful way.
I have been thinking there is something special about this graduating class. Being in a small town and a smallish school has many benefits, one being the people who surround you. … A lot of us have known each other for a long time, whether it has been 1 year, 4 years, 7 years or 12 years. That is a long time to know somebody, to love somebody, to grow with somebody.
We were there with each other when we hit the long-awaited double digits. There when all we thought about was reaching the teenager mark, and there when we became adults. Looking back, I wish I did not rush growing up so much. Of course, there have been ups and downs, but at the end of the day we all made it here, through a pandemic, through the craziness of this world, we are all here on this beautiful day to celebrate a huge moment in our lives.
Maybe you are a person who is ready to graduate, to get out of high school, to be on your own, or maybe you’re more like me and it makes you sad, you aren’t quite ready to grow up, either way we are all about to go our separate ways. Whether that is work, college, the army, trade school, we are about to enter the real world.
The truth is, this world is a dark place and as we dive head first into it, it is our job to bring light into the dark. Do not be afraid to shine, to be kind, to be different. Do not let the darkness of this world dim the light you carry with you. … Who knows what the future holds for us, but one thing I do know is that life is precious and that our lives are just starting.
We all have a story; the past 18 years are just a small portion of your story. Every day, every hour, every minute, every second is forming your story. … Just four years ago, we walked into these doors, not knowing anything, not being able to drive, scared of what high school held for us. Freshman year was cut short, online school, online tests, sports ended early, but we made it through a pandemic, then to sophomore year, with new block schedules, and masks, but we were more confident and comfortable. We started getting our driver’s license, swinging our keys around in the hall as if we owned the place. … Then all of a sudden, we were juniors, we were neck deep in school work, starting to feel the pressure of the future, just trying to make it through SAT testing, but hey at least we got to go to prom that year. Soon enough, senior year came and we couldn’t even believe it was our turn to be at the top of the food chain.
In the blink of an eye, we are all standing here now. … The thing about high school is, so many people put a blurry film over it, that it is divided by clicks or groups, but high school has never been about who the smartest is, or most athletic, or prettiest, or most popular, because none of that matters as we leave this school. It is about the lasting impact you made while in high school – the people you made feel loved or appreciated. The legacy you leave behind, and the future is no different.
It isn’t about who becomes the most successful, or most famous or makes the most money. It is about the people you affect in your life, the lives you inspire, the strangers you make feel loved, the relationships you build, and your drive to be who you are called to be in this world.
I am so proud of every single one of us. I am grateful for you all and I cannot wait to see where our paths take us. I am beyond grateful that you guys are a part of my story, and thank you for letting me be a part of yours. I know I cannot walk off this stage without encouraging you all to lean into God. He is the author of my story, and the author of your story. The plans he has for you are big; what he has in store for your life is beautiful, so do not be afraid to find your light and joy in Christ.
I love you all, thank you from the bottom of my heart for the past few years. Congratulations class of 2023.
Umatilla High School senior class vice president Grace Tyree encourages grads to cherish memories and not take anything for granted
On behalf of the class of 2023, I would like to start tonight by thanking some very impactful people in not only my life but the people that have helped so many of us get through these past 4 years.
Mr. Brogan, Mrs. Campbell and Mrs. Royal; thank y’all so much for helping our class these past 4 years. Y’all have helped us in so many ways whether it was homecoming floats, powderpuff, making sure we are on the right track to make it here tonight, and even just the random appearances we make in your classrooms and offices just to talk. Y’all have helped us so much and we are beyond grateful.
I would also like to thank our assistant principals, guidance counselors, teachers, staff and all our club sponsors on helping keep our school running smooth and getting us through the times where we needed guidance.
Next, I would like to thank our amazing principal, Mr. Frazier. He truly cares so much about his students and wants to see everyone succeed. He has made such a huge impact not only on our school but on the lives of everyone at our school and he truly deserves his newest title of the 2023 Florida Principal of the Year. I would also like to thank our elementary and middle schools and our community that has supported us along this journey. Lastly, I would like to thank my family and friends that have helped me get here tonight, and I hope at some point tonight you all do the same.
Tonight, we will be closing the biggest chapter of our childhood. Ever since we entered our high schools’ doors, we have been waiting for this day to come. I have grown up with many of you waiting to walk across the stage tonight since preschool and kindergarten. We have made so many memories while being on the playground in elementary school, getting to middle school and making new friends, to entering high school and playing sports, waiting for the day you get your license and can go off with friends, now senior year where we have started to make some of our final memories with our childhood friends and waiting for the day we can say “we made it.”
It’s hard to believe that 13 years have gone by this fast and soon we will be starting the next chapter of our lives. Our freshman year people told us it would go by quickly, but I never imagined this day would be here so soon. As we venture on to the next chapter of our lives, look back at these memories and cherish them.
As life goes on for us, everyone will go through hard times but always remember to keep going. Always be determined to get to that life goal that you have set, whether it is obtaining your doctorate, getting that dream job, building your dream house or living in the city you have always wanted to live in, or a personal goal that you think is out of reach. Wherever life takes you, don’t be afraid to go all the way. Tonight, as we walk across the stage, we are closing this chapter and flipping the page to our next journey.
I wish everyone the best in their future, and I know that the people I have grown up with and have shared these past 4 years with will go on to become our next doctors, lawyers, veterinarians, teachers and much more.
Lastly, I would like to leave ya’ll with this: Don’t take anything for granted and cherish these moments while you are still able to live through them. “Take pride in how far you have come and have faith in how far you can go.”
Congratulations Class of 2023. Thank you and God bless.
Tavares High School senior class president Ryan Dorsey: ‘We will always be Tavares High School Bulldogs’
As I sat down to write this speech despite the time I had to prepare it, I had no clue what to say. So, I thought all the way back to freshman year, and the thing I remember the most is the seniors of that time always telling me how fast the next four years would fly by. Of course, I didn’t believe them. But looking back it seems like just yesterday I took my first step into Tavares High School.
You see what makes our class so much different, and quite frankly better than our predecessors is how unique of a high school experience we’ve had. If you think about it, we’ve only really had one “normal” year at Tavares.
As freshmen, for the first three quarters it was awesome. It was the beginning of the end of our days in regular school. That was until our year got cut short due to COVID-19 and we finished our last quarter that year on a computer. That was a real Bear Grylls moment for me having to adapt like that. By the way, Mr. Rackley, I’m still mildly upset about the B in Human Geography.
Sophomore year was probably the most odd of all of our years at Tavares. It didn’t feel the same as the year before. Mask mandates, dividers between our desks, block scheduling and social distancing. We essentially had to relearn what it was like to be at school, especially the whole waking up at 6 a.m. thing. Coming from a six-month summer it was really difficult and no one wanted to do it. But for me, I was just excited to be back.
Junior year we were coming close to being normal, but there were a few bumps in the road. … Finally, there we were, senior year. We were in the home stretch. I don’t know about you all but I was excited, until I wasn’t. It was painstakingly hard to get up some mornings and even harder to actually attempt to try on the work we were given. There was actually one day this year when I gave up on work after second period and wanted to see if I could finish both Creed movies before the day was over; my airpods died. But after all the work we put in this year and defeating the rapid onset senioritis, we made it here to graduation.
I would like to thank the teachers who were there for us through it all Mr. Stratton, Miss Smith, Mr. Rackley, Mr. Stokes, Ms. Rey, Coach Koller and yes even you Ms. Dakis you all treated us like people as opposed to just students and that’s more valuable than any education. I would like to thank Mrs. Watkins and Mrs. Ainslie for not only doing that but for all the work they did to give such an amazing senior year. I would like to thank Mr. Stein and the assistant principles for all the hard work they do for us behind the scenes. I would also like to thank my family, especially my mom. Mom, I love you and I don’t know what I would do without you. Thank you for supporting me through everything these last four years and without you, I wouldn’t be nearly the man I am today. Watching you work so hard every day inspired me to do the same, I really can’t thank you enough. I would like to thank all my friends for all the memories we’ve made and the adventures we’ve gone on. Lastly, the Class of 2023, I want to thank every single one for being there these long and hard 12 years. School wouldn’t have been nearly the same if it weren’t for you all and I might not have been able to stand all my classes without such an amazing group of peers, seriously.
If I want you to take anything from this speech it’s that through these last four years despite the adversity, we made it. And the lessons we learned as Tavares High School Bulldogs are lessons that will carry on with us for the rest of our lives. Well, maybe not the history or math lessons. But the lessons we learned about ourselves and who we are as people. I want you to think of graduation not as a goodbye to Tavares High School but as a “see you later and thanks for everything.” Because the truth is no matter where we go in life or what we do we will always be connected as graduates of the class of 2023 and we will always be Tavares High School Bulldogs.
Thank you.
Eustis High School student body president Jacob Quinones says ‘There are no promises in life, so don’t waste it’
I have had the absolute honor and privilege of serving as your class president, and now student body president, for the past four years.
It’s crazy to think that most of us have known each other since a very young age, sometimes as early as kindergarten. That’s 13 years. So many years of growth, yet I’m still 5’7”. Over those past years, these last four especially, we’ve all shared experiences that have molded us into the young men and women we are today. Whether it be cheering in the student section at the football games, or just messing around in class, we’ve all gotten so close and made so many memories together.
And these are the experiences that have gotten us through all this, that have made it all so special and so worth it. Whether it be Mr. Geoffrion giving one of his famous speeches, Mr. Ligler telling a joke, or just telling Ms. Woodie about your day, these little memories that we share have helped us all throughout the struggle. But even though high school could be a lot of fun, I know it hasn’t been easy for any of us. Especially not with Mr. Hobbs’ tests.
Show of hands, who has in any way struggled, mentally, physically, emotionally or in any other way throughout high school, or if you’ve thought about just giving up and quitting when it got too hard? With your hands still raised, I want you all to look around you. Notice how each and every one of you has struggled. How everyone has gone through something unique to their individual experiences. I want you to think about that and realize where you are right now. Despite all the struggle, the pain, the feelings of weakness and hopelessness, the insecurities, the anxiety, the feeling that you’ll never be good enough, you are here right now graduating. You have made it!
I want to highlight the importance of having people who believe in you and push you to do better. Real friends who will support you through anything. Not only do I have some amazing friends and family that have done this for me, I’ve had my greatest role model; my mom. In November she was diagnosed with breast cancer and despite going through surgeries and months’ worth of aggressive rounds of chemotherapy, she never stopped fighting and being the backbone of our family. I couldn’t be more proud nor inspired by her character and strength. Now I’m not telling you this so you will feel bad, but instead to inspire you to push past whatever obstacles you may be facing. I want you all to take after her and never stop fighting, and find people who will fight for you. Because I don’t know what I would do without my mom. And I know all of us need someone like her in our lives.
And I know this next step forward won’t be easy. But you have to make your life what you want it to be. And no matter how hard it gets, never forget to be yourself. I myself am tired of worrying about the hateful opinions of others, and I know many of you feel the same. So do what you want with your life. Don’t let other people tell you how to live it. Pursue what interests you, shoot your shot, take a chance.
There’s no point in wasting your time doing things that don’t make you happy when instead you can do what really matters to you. Tonight is a fresh start for all of you. Any regrets you have, or mistakes you’ve made can be forgotten and learned from. Start making the most of your days, of your limited time with friends and family. Learn from what you’ve experienced here in high school and set yourself up for a happier and more successful future. There are no promises in life so don’t waste it.
So this is your time, Class of 2023, the crossroads that can determine the rest of your life. This is your chance to seize the moment and live life how you want to. To rid yourself of those negative influences, toxic people, harmful lifestyles, and instead embrace change and take a chance at happiness, to live life in the moment and make the most of what you have now. Because frankly, we can all go at any time and time isn’t slowing down for any of us. So now is the time to make that decision for yourself of how you want to live your life and where you want to go. Personally, I can, and will continue to be able to say, that I did it my way. Thank you.