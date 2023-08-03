Thru Aug. 9
Art Exhibit: Merrell Leavitt
Artisans, 139 E Fourth Ave., Mount Dora
The award-winning sculptures of this guest artist have shown in national shows around the country and are often on exhibit at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts. Leavitt was Artist in Residence at Plattsburgh State University, where he taught metalsmithing and art. Phone 352-406-1000.
Thru Sept. 1
Citrus Art & History Exhibit
Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center, 126 W. Petris Ave., Oakland
Learn about the citrus industry and its history at the temporary art exhibit. Visit www.oaklandfl.gov.
Thru Sept. 9
Kre8: Chiseled by Adversity
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
The exhibit features bright, bold canvases are a fusion of graffiti and tattoo art, melded with a touch of Dali-esque Surrealism, and an influential dash of Basquiat, Picasso, and Warhol. Meet the artist, Kevin “Kre8” Vigil, Aug. 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ($25, free for LCMA and Tavares Chamber members). Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/kre8-chiseled-by-adversity-Jun-2023.
Aug. 2
Introduction to Veterans Services
Lake County Agriculture Center, 1951 Woodlea R., Tavares
Learn about programs available to veterans and their families, 6 p.m. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
Aug. 2, 9, 16 & 23
Cooking for the Future
Lake County UF/IFAS Extension Office, 1951 Woodlea Rd., Tavares
Ages 11-17 can experience hands-on cooking, healthy meal prep, building better grocery lists, culinary skills and more, 6–8 p.m. each session of this four-part program. 4-H membership is not required. Space is limited, cost is $40, and all materials are provided. Register at https://forms.gle/G8qfiGGu9W1vEzYXA.
Aug. 3
Reader of the Pack
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg
Kids can share a book with a PAWS therapy dog and strengthen their literacy skills, 3 p.m. Call 352-728-9790.
Aug. 3
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
Aug. 3
Special Showing: “The Other Leesburg”
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg
Join the library for a special viewing of “Black Education” and “New Town,” two episodes from “The Other Leesburg,” 5–6:30 p.m. This important collection of interviews conducted by Mr. “Les” Johnson is housed at the library. Library director Lucy Gangone will introduce the program and pay tribute to Mr. Johnson’s extensive contributions to the library and its advisory board. Visit https://mylakelibrary.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=107606&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2023/08/01.
Aug. 3
Understanding Business Loan Proposals
Online
Learn the “5 C’s of Credit”: character, capacity, capital, collateral and conditions, as well as how to obtain a loan for a start-up, an existing business and to buy a business, at this Mid-Florida SCORE presentation, noon–1 p.m. Register at https://score.tfaforms.net/17?EventID=a105a000009oGxL.
Aug. 3, 10 & 17
Shameless Namedroppers
Magical Meat Boutique, 322 N. Alexander St., Mount Dora
Megan McCauley & Mark McDowell entertain weekly with favorite rock, soul R&B and pop hits spanning 40 years, 7–11 p.m.
Aug. 5
First Friday
Downtown Eustis, 111 N. Eustis Street, Eustis
The monthly family-friendly street party features live music, vendors and fun foods, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-483-5491. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/First-Friday.
Aug. 5
Clean Up Eustis
Ferran Park Bandshell, Ferran Park Dr., Eustis
Volunteer with the group to help clean up the community, 9 a.m. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/CleanUpEustis.
Aug. 5 & 10
Back-to-School Immunizations
Multiple locations
The Florida Department of Health in Lake County, in collaboration with the Lake County School Board, is hosting two immunization events, Aug. 5, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. and Aug. 10, 1–7 p.m. at these three locations: 875 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont; 2113 Griffin Rd., Leesburg; and 249 E Collins St., Umatilla. Call 352-771-5500 or visit http://lake.floridahealth.gov.
Aug. 6
Mel Fisher Exhibit Unveiling
Lake County Historical Museum, Historic Courthouse, first floor, 317 W. Main St., Tavares
The evening will include unveiling of a Mel Fisher exhibit, a screening of the movie, “Atocha: Quest for Treasure” and a guest appearance by Fisher’s granddaughter, Nichole Johanson, 5:30 p.m. Popcorn, candy and drinks will be available at the free event, and donations will be accepted. Call 352-343-9890, email lakecounty1887@yahoo.com or visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org.
Aug. 7
Summer Genealogical Chats: Enslaved.org
Online
Discussion will be around the work being done through the website enslaved.org, meticulously determining the nameless that came to the shores of America as slaves and tracing the lineage that has been lost for many years, 11 a.m. This ongoing series is hosted by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society.Register at https://form.jotform.com/PastfindersSLC/summer-genchat.
Aug. 7–11
Closed: Trout Lake Nature Center
520 East CR 44, Eustis
Staff will be onsite working, but the site will be temporarily closed to visitors for five days. The property will reopen Aug. 12. Then, regular visiting hours will resume: 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday, and 1–4 p.m. Sunday. Non-members pay a $5/vehicle entry fee. Email tlnc.director@gmail.com, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Aug. 10
Cooking in an Instant
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension, 1951 Woodlea Rd, Tavares
Join this hands-on cooking class to make Mexican Fiesta-themed recipes using an electric pressure cooker via an Instant Pot and air fryer. Learn the basics of the equipment, tips, hands on practice and sample all recipes. All materials are provided. Two sessions, 2–4 p.m. or 6–8 p.m.Cost is $15 and space is limited. Register at https://tinyurl.com/5n8tf56b.
Aug. 11
Jukebox Bingo Fundraiser
Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd., Wildwood
The nonprofit animal shelter YOUR Humane Society SPCA is hosting an evening of fun, doors will open at 5 p.m., with bingo 6–8 p.m. Attendees will be entertained by local radio personality “The Gameshow Man” Ric Mitchell. Tickets ($15) are available at bit.ly/yhsbingo or by texting bingo to 80888. Seating will be limited.
Aug. 11–12
31st Mount Dora Florida Highwaymen Art Show & Sale
The Donnelly Park Building, downtown Mount Dora
View and purchase art by Al Black, Robert (RL) Lewis, Stephanie Denmark, Kelvin Hair, Roy McLendon, Jr., Richard Edwards, Jimmy and Johnny Stoval, and Michael Love, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Aug. 12
Golden Triangle Democratic Club Meeting
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
The GTDC, serving Mount Dora, Tavares and Eustis, conducts a general membership meeting every second Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m., doors open 10:15 a.m. All are welcome.
Aug. 12
A Taste of Things to Come: Vegan Cooking Secrets and Hacks
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Public Health Plant Powerful hosts Chef Jimberly, former owner of The Loft Restaurant of Mount Dora, 3–5 p.m. This free introductory class will give you a taste of her “Out of the Blue and Into the Zone” cooking course coming this fall. Please remember to bring your own beverage and a whole food plant-based food to share at a potluck after the presentation. Public Health-Plant Powerful Group is a pod under the non-profit PlantPure Communities with a mission to strive for healthier and stronger communities by following a whole food, plant-based lifestyle. Call 352-250-7942.
Aug. 12
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Ave., Mount Dora
Bring your kilt, bring your family, and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food, and drink, 4–8 p.m. The event occurs the second Saturday of the month. Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
Aug. 12
Main Street Classic Car Show
Downtown Leesburg
From vintage to modern, classic cars are celebrated the second Saturday of the, 5–7 p.m.
Aug. 13
Piano Concert of Hymns
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 East 5th Ave., Mount Dora
The free concert by Myra Johnson will begin at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary. Donations will be accepted, with all proceeds going toward purchase of medicine for an upcoming health event for severely impoverished people. Call 352-383-2005.
Aug. 13
Backyard Habitat
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Learn how you can create a thriving backyard habitat at this presentation by University of Florida/IFAS, 2–3 p.m.
Aug. 13
A Blessing of Students and School Personnel
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Ave., Mount Dora
The blessing will be held during the 9:30 a.m. contemporary service. Child care and children’s programming will be available during the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.