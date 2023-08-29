Thru Aug. 31
Clear the Shelters
Lake County Animal Shelter, 12280 County Road 448, Tavares
Fees are waived at the local shelter during the nationwide pet adoption campaign. As of Aug. 22, 257 animals had been adopted through the program. Visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter/appointments. Walk-ins are welcome.
Thru Sept. 4
School Supply Drive
Mission Inn Resort & Club, 10400 FL-48, Howey-In-The-Hills
The resort is accepting donations for Lake Hills School at each of its restaurants and will grant a 15% discount toward the bill of participating guests. Lake Hills School serves students with severe cognitive disabilities. Requested items include diapers from pullups sized 6 to adult briefs and pullups, plush toys, wooden puzzles, board books and gift cards to Publix, Amazon and Walmart. Visit www.missioninnresort.com.
Thru Sept. 9
Kre8: Chiseled by Adversity
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
The exhibit featuring the art of Kevin “Kre8” Vigil is a fusion of graffiti and tattoo art. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/kre8-chiseled-by-adversity-Jun-2023.
CAPTION: Image by Robert Shirk.
Thru Sept. 15
Artist Reception: “Imagine”
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. 5th Ave., Mount Dora
View a selection of colorful abstract art by Beaux Arts of Central Florida, including acrylic on canvas, pastels, mixed media, 3D sculpture and ceramics. Visit www.mdca.org.
Aug. 31
Summer Genealogical Chats: LivingDNA
Online
This discussion will revolve around the LivingDNA website, an overview of how it got started and some helpful search hints and navigation help. This ongoing series is hosted by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society. It will begin at 11 a.m. Register at https://form.jotform.com/PastfindersSLC/summer-genchat.
Sept. 1
First Friday
Fruitland Park City Hall, 506 W. Berckman St., Fruitland Park
Shop local, enjoy food and listen to live music at the first market of the season, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/836452154572563.
MUST USE PHOTO
Sept. 1
First Friday
Downtown Eustis, 111 N. Eustis Street, Eustis
The monthly family-friendly street party features live music, vendors and fun foods, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-483-5491. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/First-Friday.
Sept. 4
Labor Day
Check with local government agencies, public libraries and other organizations before visiting them, as they may be closed for the holiday.
Sept. 5 & 12
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building, 315 W. Main St., Tavares
The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
Sept. 5, 19, 28 & Oct. 3
Dining with Diabetes
Eustis Women’s Club, 227 North Center St., Eustis
This series features hands-on-cooking opportunities and nutrition education designed for people with diabetes and/or caregivers, 6–8 p.m. each session. Register ($40) at https://eustis.recdesk.com/Community/Program. Space is limited.
Sept. 6 & 18
Lady Lake Budget Public Hearings for Fiscal Year 2023-2024
Town Commission Chambers, 409 Fennell Blvd., Lady Lake
The hearings, both beginning at 6 p.m., are to set the millage and adopt the budget, with the second hearing to include adoption. The proposed tentative millage rate – 3.3962 mills, the same as in FY 2022/2023 – can be increased or decreased on Sept. 6, but on Sept. 18, the final public hearing, the tentative millage rate can only be accepted or decreased, but not increased. Visit LadyLake.org.
Sept. 7
Super Summer Salads
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg
Chef Warren will present cool meals for hot days, with information on how to create healthy, filling, and delicious salads when it's just too hot to cook, 5–6:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Sept. 7
Lake County Ladies Chorus
GraceWay Church, 10200 Morningside Dr., Leesburg
Arrive at 9 a.m. and learn about the chorus. The group rehearses Thursdays, 9:30–11:30 a.m., with seasonal local performances. Call 407-257-5529 or email Jan2018me@comcast.net.
Sept. 7–Nov. 2
Ramsey Solutions Financial Peace University
First Presbyterian Church, 117 S. Center St., Eustis
The program will be held Thursday evenings until Nov. 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each session. Call 352-357-2833.
Sept. 8
Art in the Alley
Royellou Lane, 430 Royellou, Mount Dora
Support local, emerging artists with your purchases every second Friday of the month, 6–9 p.m. Visit https://mountdoraart.com/art-in-the-alley.
Sept. 8
Wellness Expo
Brownwood Hotel and Spa, 3003 Brownwood Blvd., The Villages
The event, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., is sponsored by Elite Hearing Centers of America. Visit www.caravanconventions.com.
Sept. 9
Skylore of Native Americans
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Hundreds of years ago, Native American chiefs would tell fantastic stories around the campfire about the stars, constellations and origins of the Earth. Mike Ryan, retired planetarium director for Lake County Schools, will present a retelling of many of these different tales, 2 p.m. Park admission $5/vehicle. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Sept. 9
Native Plant Nursery Visit
Green Isle Gardens, 11303 FL-33, Groveland
The Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will hold a free public program, 9:30–11 a.m., along with a behind-the-scenes tour of the nursery. Bring a beverage, light snacks will be provided. Visit Passionflower.FNPSchapters.org.
Sept. 9
How to Avoid Fraud
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
First Climate Bank branch manager Kaina Norelia will share how to avoid fraud. Attendees might also want to share their personal experience with fraud. All are welcome to this Golden Triangle Democratic Club meeting. The GTDC, serving Mount Dora, Tavares and Eustis, conducts a general meeting every second Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 9
Vet Fest Harleys for Heroes Scrambler Run
AMVETS Post 1992, Mount Dora
The run will start at the AMVETS Post and stop three places before finishing at Gator Harley-Davidson in Leesburg with live music, vendors, food trucks, a full bar and an auction. Registration is 8–9:30 a.m. Visit https://www.vetfestlakecounty.org/honorride.
Sept. 9
Growing and Cooking with Herbs: Spice Up Your Life
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Public Health Plant Powerful will host Nini Connor, retired electrical engineer, teacher and Master Gardener, 3–5 p.m. Her 50-plus years of whole food plant-based eating has been perfected with the compliments of herbs and spices, medicinal benefits and more. Please bring your own beverage and a whole food plant-based food to share at a potluck after the presentation. Public Health-Plant Powerful Group is a pod under the non-profit PlantPure Communities with a mission to strive for healthier and stronger communities by following a whole food, plant-based lifestyle. Call 352-250-7942.
Sept. 9
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Ave., Mount Dora
Bring your kilt, bring your family, and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food, and drink, 4–8 p.m. The event occurs the second Saturday of the month. Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
Sept. 9
Main Street Classic Car Show
Downtown Leesburg
From vintage to modern, classic cars are celebrated the second Saturday of the month, 5–7 p.m.
Sept. 10
Homeland: A Celebration of Our Country
GraceWay Church, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg
Under the direction of Ali Dickson, the GraceWay Church Celebration Choir will present the patriotic musical, 6 p.m. Songs will include including “This Land Is Your Land,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” Lean on Me” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” There will be a special tribute to those who serve and have served in the military. Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms. Admission is free. There will be a freewill offering and a pie social in the Family Life Center after the program. Call 352-728-1620.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.