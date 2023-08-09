Thru Aug. 11
Closed: Trout Lake Nature Center
520 East CR 44, Eustis
Staff will be onsite working, but the site will be temporarily closed to visitors for five days. The property will reopen Aug. 12. Then, regular visiting hours will resume: 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday, and 1–4 p.m. Sunday. Non-members pay a $5/vehicle entry fee. Email tlnc.director@gmail.com, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Thru Sept. 1
Citrus Art & History Exhibit
Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center, 126 W. Petris Ave., Oakland
Learn about the citrus industry and its history at the temporary art exhibit. Visit www.oaklandfl.gov.
Aug. 10
Art Sparks: Perler Bead Planets
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Kids can put the “A” in S.T.E.A.M. by creating perler bead planets, 4:30–5:30 p.m. This program for grades 1–5 mixes creativity with classic S.T.E.A.M. principles. Registration required. Call 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
Aug. 10
Back-to-School Immunizations
Multiple locations
The Florida Department of Health in Lake County, in collaboration with the Lake County School Board, is hosting immunization events, 1–7 p.m., at these three locations: 875 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont; 2113 Griffin Rd., Leesburg; and 249 E Collins St., Umatilla. Call 352-771-5500 or visit http://lake.floridahealth.gov.
Aug. 10
Cooking in an Instant
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension, 1951 Woodlea Rd, Tavares
Join this hands-on cooking class to make Mexican Fiesta-themed recipes using an electric pressure cooker via an Instant Pot and air fryer. Learn the basics of the equipment, tips, hands on practice and sample all recipes. All materials are provided. Two sessions, 2–4 p.m. or 6–8 p.m. Cost is $15. Register at https://tinyurl.com/5n8tf56b.
Aug. 10 & 17
Shameless Namedroppers
Magical Meat Boutique, 322 N. Alexander St., Mount Dora
Megan McCauley & Mark McDowell entertain weekly with favorite rock, soul R&B and pop hits spanning 40 years, 7–11 p.m.
Aug. 11
Jukebox Bingo Fundraiser
Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd., Wildwood
The nonprofit animal shelter YOUR Humane Society SPCA is hosting an evening of fun, doors will open at 5 p.m., with bingo 6–8 p.m. Attendees will be entertained by local radio personality “The Gameshow Man” Ric Mitchell. Tickets ($15) are available at bit.ly/yhsbingo or by texting bingo to 80888. Seating will be limited.
Aug. 11–12
31st Mount Dora Florida Highwaymen Art Show & Sale
The Donnelly Park Building, downtown Mount Dora
View and purchase art by Al Black, Robert (RL) Lewis, Stephanie Denmark, Kelvin Hair, Roy McLendon, Jr., Richard Edwards, Jimmy and Johnny Stoval, and Michael Love, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Aug. 12
Golden Triangle Democratic Club Meeting
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
The GTDC, serving Mount Dora, Tavares and Eustis, conducts a general membership meeting every second Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m., doors open 10:15 a.m. All are welcome.
Aug. 12
A Taste of Things to Come: Vegan Cooking Secrets and Hacks
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Public Health Plant Powerful hosts Chef Jimberly, former owner of The Loft Restaurant of Mount Dora, 3–5 p.m. This free introductory class will give you a taste of her “Out of the Blue and Into the Zone” cooking course coming this fall. Please remember to bring your own beverage and a whole food plant-based food to share at a potluck after the presentation. Public Health-Plant Powerful Group is a pod under the non-profit PlantPure Communities with a mission to strive for healthier and stronger communities by following a whole food, plant-based lifestyle. Call 352-250-7942.
Aug. 12
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Ave., Mount Dora
Bring your kilt, bring your family, and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food, and drink, 4–8 p.m. The event occurs the second Saturday of the month. Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
Aug. 12
Main Street Classic Car Show
Downtown Leesburg
From vintage to modern, classic cars are celebrated the second Saturday of the month, 5–7 p.m.
Aug. 13
Piano Concert of Hymns
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 East 5th Ave., Mount Dora
The free concert by Myra Johnson will begin at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary. Donations will be accepted, with all proceeds going toward purchase of medicine for an upcoming health event for severely impoverished people. Call 352-383-2005.
Aug. 13
Backyard Habitat
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Learn how you can create a thriving backyard habitat at this presentation by University of Florida/IFAS, 2–3 p.m.
Aug. 13
A Blessing of Students and School Personnel
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Ave., Mount Dora
The blessing will be held during the 9:30 a.m. contemporary service. Child care and children’s programming will be available during the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Aug. 15
Summer Genealogical Chats: Leesburg Library’s Resources
Online
Dusty will give an overview of all the resources available at the Leesburg Public Library. The library is a FamilySearch Affiliate and has over 6,000 print sources, over 1,000 data CDs and 900 rolls of microfilm, 11 a.m. This ongoing series is hosted by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society. Register at https://form.jotform.com/PastfindersSLC/summer-genchat.
Aug. 15
Culinary Collection: Cheesemaking
Lake County Extension Office, 1951 Woodlea Rd., Tavares
Ages 7 and up can partake of a hands-on cooking class and make and sample homemade cottage cheese. Two sessions are offered: 2–4 p.m. or 5–7 p.m. 4-H membership not required. Email stephanieklein@ufl.edu.
Aug. 15
Backyard Habitat
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Learn how you can create a thriving backyard habitat at this presentation by University of Florida/IFAS, 2–3 p.m. Sign up in the library or by calling 352-357-5686.
Aug. 16
Tobacco Free Lake County Partnership Meeting
Online
The Google Meet session will begin at 2 p.m. The organization’s mission is to mobilize community partners to establish long-lasting system and policy changes that promote tobacco-free social norms to prevent usage of tobacco products by youth/young adults, eliminate the hazards of secondhand smoke. Call 352-744-9002 or email Sarah@civcom.com. Visit https://www.tobaccofreelake.com.
Aug. 17
Kre8: Chiseled by Adversity
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
Meet the artist, Kevin “Kre8” Vigil, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ($25, free for LCMA and Tavares Chamber members). The exhibit, which runs through Sept. 9, features bright, bold canvases are a fusion of graffiti and tattoo art, melded with a touch of Dali-esque Surrealism, and an influential dash of Basquiat, Picasso, and Warhol. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/kre8-chiseled-by-adversity-Jun-2023.
Aug. 17
True Crime Book Club
Online
The Leesburg Public Library hosts the Zoom book club. This session will discuss “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks” by Patrick Radden Keefe, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Registration is required. Email librarian@leesburgflorida.gov or call 352- 728-9790, ext. 3.
Aug. 17
Starting Your New Business
Online
This Mid-Florida SCORE workshop will cover the different legal business entities, licenses needed, taxes and insurance, 6–9 p.m. Visit https://www.score.org/midflorida/event/starting-your-new-business-15.
Aug. 20
All About Bats
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Learn how you can have a bat-friendly yard and support these unique, threatened and beneficial creatures. All ages are invited to learn about and meet bats at the free program, 2 p.m. Call 352-735-7180, option 5. Email library@cityofmountdora.com.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.