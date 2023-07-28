Thru Sept. 1
Citrus Art & History Exhibit
Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center, 126 W. Petris Ave., Oakland
Learn about the citrus industry and its history at the temporary art exhibit. Visit www.oaklandfl.gov.
Thru Sept. 9
Kre8: Chiseled by Adversity
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
The exhibit features bright, bold canvases are a fusion of graffiti and tattoo art, melded with a touch of Dali-esque Surrealism, and an influential dash of Basquiat, Picasso, and Warhol. Meet the artist, Kevin “Kre8” Vigil, Aug. 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ($25, free for LCMA and Tavares Chamber members). Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/kre8-chiseled-by-adversity-Jun-2023.
July 26
National Friendship Day Lunch & Learn
Lake Port Square, 821 Lake Port Blvd., Leesburg
This independent living community will host the event to provide an opportunity for both residents and the public to learn more about the importance of social connections, at all stages of life, 11 a.m. Visit LakePortSeniorLiving.com or call 352-728-1329.
July 26
Crochet For a Cause
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Adults enjoy conversation while crocheting blankets and other items to be donated to local charities, 10:30–11:30 a.m. every fourth Wednesday. All skill levels are welcome. Supplies are provided, but feel free to bring your own. Call 352-357-5686.
July 27
Saxophonist Troy Harris in Concert
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
Back by popular demand, the self-taught musical recording artist will perform jazz, gospel, pop, Latin and more, 12:30 p.m. He has performed with Kenny Lattimore, Jon B., Dottie Peoples and H-Town. Call 352-742-6204.
July 27
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel, which is the first building west of the sanctuary. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month and is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
July 27
Art Sparks: Magnet Paintings for Kids
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Kids can put the “A” in S.T.E.A.M. by creating their own paintings using magnets, 1–2 p.m. For grades 1-5. Call 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
July 27
Summer Genealogical Chats: Internet Archives and Hathi Trust
Online
This discussion, hosted by Pastfinders of South Lake County, will be led by KB Barcomb, 11 a.m. Register at https://form.jotform.com/PastfindersSLC/summer-genchat.
July 27, Aug. 3 & 10
Shameless Namedroppers
Magical Meat Boutique, 322 N. Alexander St., Mount Dora
Megan McCauley & Mark McDowell entertain weekly with favorite rock, soul R&B and pop hits spanning 40 years, 7–11 p.m.
July 28
End of Summer Celebration
Story Room and Children’s Garden, Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg
Celebrate the last day of the library’s summer program with indoor and outdoor games, door prizes, crafts and refreshments, 2–4 p.m. Call 352-728-9790.
July 29
Pigskin Kickoff Event
Legends All Stars, 1700 Legendary Blvd., Clermont
The Lake-Sumter Seminole Club, a Florida State University alumni association, will host guest speakers Chris Frazier, Spearatics, and women’s golf coach Amy Bond, as well as a silent auction, FSU trivia contest, cornhole tournament and more, 5:30–8:30 p.m. All proceeds to help fund the club’s scholarship program for Lake and Sumter county students.
July 29
Meet General Ulysses S. Grant
Lake Historical Society and Museum, 317 W. Main St., Tavares
At this the Pride in America month event, interact with the nation’s 18th president, who had helped lead the Union Army to victory in the American Civil War, 3–5 p.m. Call 352-343-9890. Visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org/upcoming-events.
July 29
Handmade Craft Show
E. L. Puryear Building, 243 S. Lake Ave., Groveland
All items at this Groveland Historical Society event are handcrafted by area crafters and artists. The sale will run 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Email GrovelandHistory@gmail.com.
July 29
Invasive Plant Removal
Forest Preserve Trailhead at Jackson Ave., W.T. Bland Library, Mount Dora
Help remove the invasive plant coral ardisia, 8–10 a.m. Participants should bring pruners, gloves and a shovel and meet at the trailhead behind the library’s parking lot. Email library@cityofmountdora.com.
July 29
Last Call End of Summer Celebration
Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Ave., Mount Dora
Enjoy live music, street performers, food and beverage vendors and fireworks, starting at 5 p.m. A school supply drive will be held at the event, as well.
July 29
East Lake County History
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Discover the story of East Lake County, including the towns of Sorrento, Mt. Plymouth and Cassia, from members of the East Lake Historical Society, 2 p.m. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
July 29
Astatula Police Department Backpack Giveaway
13251 Park Ave., Astatula
The event also will include kids’ activities and limited free haircuts, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Child must be present to receive a backpack. Visit https://townofastatula.com/docs/backpack-giveaway.
July 29–30
Southern Outlaw Dragboat Association Summer Showdown
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Dr., Eustis
Racing starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Spectators can view the races from the park and enjoy vendor tents and food trucks. In addition, the annual Back to School Bash will include backpack distribution for children, while supplies last. Visit https://www.southernoutlawdragboatassociation.com.
July 29–Aug. 9
Art Exhibit: Merrell Leavitt
Artisans, 139 E Fourth Ave., Mount Dora
The award-winning sculptures of this guest artist have shown in national shows around the country and are often on exhibit at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts. Leavitt was Artist in Residence at Plattsburgh State University, where he taught metalsmithing and art. Phone 352-406-1000.
July 31
Lake Technical College Charter Board of Directors Meeting
Board Room, Building A, Lake Technical College, 2001 Kurt Street, Eustis
The regular board meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. Call 352-589-2250.
Aug. 2
Introduction to Veterans Services
Lake County Agriculture Center, 1951 Woodlea R., Tavares
Learn about programs available to veterans and their families, 6 p.m. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
Aug. 2, 9, 16 & 23
Cooking for the Future
Lake County UF/IFAS Extension Office, 1951 Woodlea Rd., Tavares
Ages 11-17 can experience hands-on cooking, healthy meal prep, building better grocery lists, culinary skills and more, 6–8 p.m. each session of this four-part program. 4-H membership is not required. Presented by Lori Johnson, family & consumer science agent. Space is limited, cost is $40, and all materials are provided. Register at https://forms.gle/G8qfiGGu9W1vEzYXA.
Aug. 3
Reader of the Pack
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg
Kids can share a book with a PAWS therapy dog and strengthen their literacy skills, 3 p.m. Call 352-728-9790.
Aug. 3
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
Aug. 3
Understanding Business Loan Proposals
Online
Learn the “5 C’s of Credit”: character, capacity, capital, collateral and conditions, as well as how to obtain a loan for a start-up, an existing business and to buy a business, at this Mid-Florida SCORE presentation, noon–1 p.m. Register at https://score.tfaforms.net/17?EventID=a105a000009oGxL.
Aug. 5
First Friday
Downtown Eustis, 111 N. Eustis Street, Eustis
The monthly family-friendly street party features live music, vendors and fun foods, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-483-5491. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/First-Friday.
Aug. 5
Clean Up Eustis
Ferran Park Bandshell, Ferran Park Dr., Eustis
Volunteer with the group to help clean up the community, 9 a.m. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/CleanUpEustis.
Aug. 5 & 10
Back-to-School Immunizations
Multiple locations
The Florida Department of Health in Lake County, in collaboration with the Lake County School Board, is hosting two immunization events, Aug. 5, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. and Aug. 10, 1–7 p.m. at these three locations: 875 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont; 2113 Griffin Rd., Leesburg; and 249 E Collins St., Umatilla. Call 352-771-5500 or visit http://lake.floridahealth.gov.
Aug. 6
Mel Fisher Exhibit Unveiling
Lake County Historical Museum, Historic Courthouse, first floor, 317 W. Main St., Tavares
The evening will include unveiling of a Mel Fisher exhibit, a screening of the movie, “Atocha: Quest for Treasure” and a guest appearance by Fisher’s granddaughter, Nichole Johanson, 5:30 p.m. Popcorn, candy and drinks will be available at the free event, and donations will be accepted. Call 352-343-9890, email lakecounty1887@yahoo.com or visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org.
