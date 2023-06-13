Lake Irish Music Session
On summer break
The music sessions at W.T. Bland Library in Mount Dora will be on hiatus July, August and September. Sessions will resume in October on the first Sunday and second Saturday of each month. For information, text 352-589-7475.
Thru June 16
Spring Art Exhibit
Mount Dora Center for the Arts Gallery
136 E. Fifth St., Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Art League exhibits local artists’ works in the temporary show. The next art league meeting will be June 17, 10 a.m.–noon, at the gallery.
Thru Sept. 9
Art Opening: Kre8: Chiseled by Adversity
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
The exhibit features bright, bold canvases are a fusion of graffiti and tattoo art, melded with a touch of Dali-esque Surrealism, and an influential dash of Basquiat, Picasso, and Warhol. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/kre8-chiseled-by-adversity-Jun-2023.
June 14
Flag Day Celebration
Lake County Historical Society and Museum, 317 W. Main St., Tavares
Join the museum for an invocation, pledge of allegiance, singing of the National Anthem, presentation of the colors and a flag-folding ceremony, 5 p.m. Carey Baker will be guest speaker. Participants are encouraged to bring their tattered and torn flags to be properly retired at a later event. Call 352-343-9890 or email lakecounty1887@yahoo.com.
June 14
Edible Landscapes
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont
Learn how easy it is to grow food within a native plant garden, 5–7 p.m. Discussion will include composting, rain barrels and holistic ways of fertilizing. Presenters will be Victor Ortega and Banks Helfrich from My Dragonfly Gardens and a lucky attendee will get a certificate for $100 off any MDG service. The free program by the Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will start at 5:45 p.m. Visit Passionflower.FNPSchapters.org.
June 14 & 15
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
June 14: W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
June 15: Fruitland Park Library, 604 W. Berckman St., Fruitland Park
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
June 15 &18
Trees and Hurricanes
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 West Magnolia St., Leesburg
Marianne Beck Memorial Library, 112 W Central Ave., Howey-In-The-Hills
Learn more about pruning, planting and long-term tree management to reduce hurricane damage in these UF/IFAS Extension presentations, June 15 at Leesburg Center for the Arts, 5–6 p.m., and June 18 at Marianne Beck Library, 2–3 p.m.
June 16
Cooking Art & Science for Youth
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Join Lori Johnson, a registered nutritionist from the University of Florida’s IFAS Extension, to learn the science behind food and transform fruit into ink to create art, 11 a.m.–noon. To reserve a spot, call the library at 352-357-5686 or stop by the Youth Services desk.
June 16
Juneteenth Jamboree Banquet
Eustis Community Center, 601 Northshore Dr., Eustis
It Takes A Village Foundation, Inc. is sponsoring a celebratory banquet, 7 p.m. Donation is $35. Call 352-857-7355 or 352-455-9647.
June 16
Prehistoric Animals Living in Modern Times
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
All ages are invited to experience a narrated picture presentation to learn about modern animals that have generations dating back to the time of the dinosaur, 6:30 p.m. Sawtooth fish, sharks, sturgeons, alligators, and more have been living and surviving for many, many generations. Authors and Florida Master Naturalists Joan and Jack Ferrell will present this program about prehistoric animals living today. There is a $5 vehicle fee to enter the park. Visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com.
June 16 & 30, July 14
Mommy & Me Yoga
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
Children ages 6–12 and their care providers stretch and rejuvenate with a certified yoga instructor, 10:30 a.m. Space is limited to 12, so visit or call the library to register. Call 352-742-6090.
June 17
Juneteenth – A Summer Celebration of Culture
Cauley Lott Park, 1717 N. Highland St., Mount Dora
The city of Mount Dora’s free annual Juneteenth event, in partnership with Discover Lake County and All About the Ballots, will feature live music by the Bluemoon Band, food and beverages, a kids area and fellowship, 5–10 p.m. Juneteenth recognizes the day, June 19, 1865, when people enslaved in Galveston Bay, Texas, learned they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. The next year marked the first Juneteenth celebration and it has been a cultural mainstay since then with prayer and religious services, speeches, educational events, family gatherings and picnics, and festivals with food, music, and dancing. In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday proclaimed as a day for all Americans to commemorate the end of slavery.
June 17
Juneteenth Parade & Festival
Southside Umatilla Ball Park Rd. (SR19), Umatilla
The parade will kick off at 9 a.m. The free event hosted by It Takes A Village Foundation, Inc. will also include live performances, food and crafts. Call 352-483-6027 or 352-455-9647.
June 17
Yoga with Briana
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
Enjoy a yoga class surrounded by serene music and artwork, 9 a.mThe program is open to all, from beginners to advanced students. $15 per person. $10/LCMA members. Bring your mat, towels, blocks and/or cushions. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/classes-workshops/yoga-with-briana.
June 17
Living by the Stream in Concert
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
A free patriotic concert by the duo will include violin, guitar and vocals, 2 p.m. Visit https://livingbythestream.com.
June 17
Saturday in the Garden: Intro to Florida Friendly Landscaping Principles
UF/IFAS, Lake County Extension Office, 1951Woodlea Rd., Tavares
This class introduces the 9 Florida Friendly Landscaped principles and how you can integrate them into your home landscape, 10–11 a.m. Cost is $10 and includes two book to take home. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/ufifas-extension-lake-county-31014058283
June 20
John Lewis Make Good Trouble Bus Tour
Tri-City NAACP Branch, 1107 Beecher St., Leesburg
The Florida NAACP, Transformative Justice Coalition, Black Voters Matter, American Federation of Teachers, Rainbow Push Coalition and partners are hosting the Stay Woke Florida 15 city rolling protest June 18-23. Starting in Tallahassee June 18, it will traverse the state, including Leesburg June 20, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Florida NAACP branches in 15 cities will be joined by other civil rights and voting rights groups, women’s groups, disabilities groups, LGBTQ+ groups, student organizations, youth organizations, unions and teacher and librarian associations. Visit http://www.flnaacp.com.
June 20
Mount Dora Senior’s Center Meetings
MLK Center, 803 Florida Avenue, Mount Dora
The center is open the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 12:30–3 p.m., to all seniors. Have fun, make new friendships and participate in games, arts and crafts, puzzles and other activities. There is no charge for the activities, snacks and drinks. No registration is required. Call 610-529-6575.
June 20
Container Gardens
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Learn from a master gardener what plants work best in containers, how to arrange them and how to care for them, noon-1 p.m. No sign-ups required. This program is presented by the UF/IFAS Extension of Lake County. Call 352-357-5686.
June 20
Summer Bunco Party
The Dog House, 201 W. Ruby St., Tavares, FL 32778
Score some points and fabulous prizes during an afternoon of fun and fellowship. Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Bunco will begin at 12:30 p.m. $5. Visit https://www.gfwcmdwc.com.
June 20
Travel Talk: Taipei
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
John Drury, city administrator and Bob Tweedie, economic development director will present a talk on their recent trip to Taipei, the sister city of Tavares, 12:30 p.m. Topics will include a bit of Taipei travel etiquette, along with their favorite sites and experiences.
June 20 & 27, July 11
Zoom
11am-12pm The Science of plants and animals. Learn more about plant and animal interactions. We cover wildlife management in the landscape, beneficial and harmful insects, and discuss yards as ecosystems. The class is help no zoom Find out more and register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/576323548247
June 21
Strong Towns: Lake County Community Action Lab – Town Hall
The Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Cir., Leesburg
Charles Marohn, Strong Towns president, will be in attendance at the second workshop in a series of three for the Community Action Lab sponsored by Lake County, 6 p.m. Visit https://www.strongtowns.org/eventspage/lake-county-fl-strong-towns-event-2-h29n8.
June 21
Florida Landscapes
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
This class introduces the 9 Florida Friendly Landscaping principles and how you can integrate them into your home landscape, 2–3 p.m. Teens may gain volunteer community service hours when they attend this Teen Gardening Series and commit to helping care for the Tavares Public Library’s flower boxes. Contact Carl Simple, teen coordinator, 352-742-6204 or email csimple@tavares.org.
June 21
Summer Gen Chat: Access Genealogy Website
Online
Speaker Lisa Yeager will walk attendees through the Access Free Genealogy website, 11 a.m. Register for the Pastfinders of South Lake County webinar at https://form.jotform.com/PastfindersSLC/summer-genchat.
June 22
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel, which is the first building west of the sanctuary. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month and is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
June 22
Creating a Quick Business Plan
Workspace Collective, 217 SE 1st Ave., #200, Ocala
Join entrepreneurs in this hands-on workshop hosted by Mid-Florida SCORE, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Attendees will write unique value statements that concisely describes their product or service and its value. Then using the lean canvas, attendees will write a draft one-page business plan. Presenter Bob Nygren is a SCORE volunteer and CFO for a major food industry chain. Registration ($15) includes light refreshments. Visit https://www.score.org/midflorida/event/esb1-creating-a-quick-business-plan-2.
June 23
Cooking Art & Science for Teens: Apple Sauce
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 North Center St., Eustis
This free hands-on cooking class provides opportunity to cook and sample applesauce created, 11 a.m.–noon. Space is limited to 15 attendees. Registration required. Call 352-357-5686.
June 23
Summer Shows at the Library – Raising Chickens & Rabbits
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Children can meet barnyard animals and learn how to take care of them from the Lake County UF/IFAS extension office, 2 p.m. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.