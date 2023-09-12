Sept. 13
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
Sept. 14
8th Annual Business Expo
Water Oak Recreation Facility, 216 Magnolia Dr., Lady Lake
The free Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce event, 3–4 p.m., will offer swag bags to the first 50 attendees, door prizes and opportunity to meet area professionals. Visit https://ladylakechamber.org.
Sept. 15
Friday Night Naturalist Program: Dark Skies
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Dark Sky advocate Marty Proctor will discuss how light pollution is affecting natural systems and human communities in Lake County, 6:30 p.m. $5/vehicle entry fee. Email tlnc.director@gmail.com, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Sept. 15
Birdies and Burgers Golf Scramble
The Country Club of Mount Dora, 1900 Country Club Blvd, Mount Dora
The fundraiser for Lake Cares, Inc. will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start and feature 18 holes of golf, breakfast, awards, prizes and more. Visit https://lakecares.org/birdies-and-burgers. Call 352-383-0100 or email Ruthie.lakecares@gmail.com.
Sept. 16
Suds, Pups and Pints
Sunset Park, Mount Dora
The celebrity dog wash will feature members of The Jim Colbert Show from Real Radio 104.1 FM, along with other local notables, 3–6 p.m. Proceeds to benefit the Humane Society of Lake County.
Sept. 16
“A Night on Broadway” Theater Grand Opening
Theatre 1901, 431 Plaza Dr., Eustis
The opening night performance will feature scenes from “Annie,” “Dream Girls,” “The Wiz,” “Mamma Mia,” “How I Got Over: The Mahalia Jackson Musical” and “The Greatest Showman.” Visit www.theatre1901.com.
Sept. 16
Lakefront Homeowners Shoreline Forum
E.L. Puryear Building, 243 Lake Ave., Groveland
The Lake County Water Authority program will share information about its new Living Shoreline Grant Program, along with Keep Lake Beautiful and Adopt a Lake programs, water quality, fertilizing, aquatic and wetland plants, shoreline birds, aquatic plant management and permitting, and more, 9 a.m.–noon. The free event will include door prizes. Call 352-324-6141, ext. 0.
Sept. 16
11th Purses of Purpose Lady’s Tea and Purse Auction
Life Pointe Church, 3551 E. Orange Ave., Eustis
Themed “The Secret Garden,” the event will feature an auction of designer purses, brunch, and door and raffle prizes from local businesses. Attendees can decorate their tables for a chance to win prizes. The event supports Hand in Hand Recovery of Lake County. Keynote speaker will be Rebecca Randall, a recovering addict and ordained minister. For tickets ($50/individual or $400/table), visit handinhandrecovery.org/events. Call 352-223-6983 or email events@grit4u.com.
Sept. 17
AdventHealth Waterman Foundation Pink on Parade 5K
Lake Yale Baptist Conference Center, 39034 County Rd. 452, Leesburg
Join in-person or virtually to celebrate individuals in the community who are battling or have battled breast cancer. Funds raised will support cancer care at AdventHealth Waterman. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Leesburg/PinkonParade5K.
Sept. 17
Constitution Day
Eustis Historical Society, 536 North Bay St., Eustis
Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, invites all to ring bells in celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, at 4 p.m. Attendees are requested to arrive around 3:30 p.m. Bring a bell if you have one or plan to borrow one from DAR members. Email spooker15@aol.com.
Sept. 18–22
Homecoming Week
Tavares High School
The school’s 95th homecoming will be celebrated with a Sept. 18 parade looping from the school to downtown Tavares and back, starting at 6 p.m., along with a Sept. 19 Homecoming Spelling Bee in the high school’s auditorium and Sept. 20 Homecoming Hoopla! at Dr. Argus A Boguss Stadium, starting at 4 p.m. with a food truck tailgate party and spirit sale and featuring hourly Powder Puff games.
Sept. 18
Lady Lake Budget Public Hearing for Fiscal Year 2023-2024
Town Commission Chambers, 409 Fennell Blvd., Lady Lake
The final public hearing, beginning at 6 p.m., is scheduled to set the millage and adopt the budget. Visit LadyLake.org.
Sept. 20
Food Preservation: Pickling
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension Office, 1951 Woodlea Rd., Tavares
Learn about the pickling and water bath canning process. Each participant will make a jar of pickled bell peppers to take home. Lori Johnson, family and consumer sciences agent, will lead two sessions, 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. Register ($15) at https://bit.ly/44RjR9Y.
Sept. 20 & Oct. 4
Beginner Genealogy Classes
Online
The Sept. 20 family history research class, Digging into Vital Records, Uncovering Census Basics, Avoiding Research Errors, will cover types of vital records and how to interpret census, naturalization and military draft registration data. Oct. 4, explore Obituary Notes, The Naturalization Process, Government Website Sources. Both programs will be held 1–3 p.m. Register for one or both Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society presentations at https://pastfindersslc.org.
Sept. 21
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
Fruitland Park Library, 604 W. Berckman St., Fruitland Park
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
Sept. 22
Rock and Roll with Fido and His Friends from A Forever Home Animal Rescue
Royal Highlands Great Hall, 5350 Monarch Blvd., Leesburg
The fundraiser dance party will feature music from the 50s through 80s, 6–10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite decade. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, raffles. Tickets ($35) available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-and-roll-with-fido-tickets-676632775847?aff=oddtdtcreator.
Sept. 23
GFWC Woman’s Club of Leesburg Auction
Fraternal Order of Eagles 4273, 27150 Haywood Worm Farm Rd., Okahumpka
Proceeds for the quarter auction and silent auction will be donated to the Haven of Lake and Sumter Counties and Leesburg Food Bank.
Sept. 23
8th Annual Puttin’ Fore Paws Golf Tournament
Plantation Golf Club, Leesburg
The fundraiser for The Animal League will include 50/50 raffle, party holes, closest to the pin, longest drive, adorable adoptables and more. Visit https://theanimalleague.org/puttin-fore-paws-event-09-23-23.
Sept. 23
Cruise-In Classic Car Show
Downtown Eustis
The fourth Saturday of each month, about 150 classic cars cruise in to the historic downtown, 4–7 p.m. For information on how you can show your car, visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Downtown-Cruise-In-Classic-Car-Show.
Sept. 23
2nd Annual Ryback Ride
American Legion Post 35, Mount Dora, to Gator Harley-Davidson, Leesburg
The event will honor Army Sergeant First Class Michael C. Aten, a Lake County resident who was killed in 2020. This will be an escorted ride by the Lake County Sheriff's Office that will pass by the SFC Michael C. Aten Memorial Highway, located at Lane Park Road and Hwy 19 in Tavares, where an Airborne Ranger will be at salute. Registration ($20) for the ride will be at the post 8–10 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the non-profit Combat Vets Motorcycle Association, Chapter 20-4, Inc. The ride will end with live music featuring Keith Burns, winner of the Country Music Association 2001 Artist of the Year, along with a raffle, 50/50 and vendors.
Sept. 23
PitMasters & Pourers
Elizabeth Evans Park, 100 N Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Taste BBQ and bacon favorites, enjoy live music performances by Cat Ridgeway and The Tourists, Bailey Callahan, Steven Cardwell and Sean Holcomb, 3–10 p.m. Tickets ($15) available at www.CityofMountDora.com.
Sept. 23
2nd Annual Nature Fest
Oakland Nature Preserve, 747 Machete Trail, Oakland
The day will include presentations from The Bat Conservancy and Avian Reconditioning Center, Lake Apopka boat tours, a children’s art tent, guided hikes and nature-focused vendors, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Visit https://oaklandnaturepreserve.org/naturefest.
Sept. 23
Jennifer Gray in Concert
First United Methodist Church, 439 E. Fifth Ave., Mount Dora
Enjoy a delightful fundraiser concert of piano and vocals, as Gray performs favorites from the Great American Songbook, Broadway, Disney and gospel, 6:30 p.m. She will share her story of overcoming odds to follow her dream as a professional musician, her independent life with her service dog, Tonka, and the financial need to make her home fully wheelchair-adapted. Free admission, donations requested. Call 352-478-6412 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Sept. 25
Salon Speaker Series: Falconry and its Impact on Raptor Conservation
The Venetian Center, Leesburg
Beacon College’s 2023–2024 season continues with a program by Dani Mitchell, the college’s anthrozoologist and falconer, 7 p.m. If available, the presentation will include live birds of prey. Free and open to the public. Tickets are available at www.BeaconCollege.edu/Salon, and each ticket includes a free boxed meal (vegetarian option available). Boxed meals are served beginning at 6:15 p.m.
Sept. 26
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building, 315 W. Main St., Tavares
The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
Sept. 28
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel, which is the first building west of the sanctuary. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month and is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Sept. 29
5th Annual Carroll and Barbara Fulmer Family Foundation Golf Classic
Mission Inn Golf Resort & Club, Howey-in-the-Hills
Event proceeds will support the Neighborhood Center of South Lake’s School Break Feeding Program, which provides assistance to families in need during school breaks throughout the year. Visit https://www.tncsl.org/ways-to-help/charity-golf-classic/ or call Sharon Couture at 352-429-1200, ext. 107.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.