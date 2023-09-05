Thru Sept. 9
Kre8: Chiseled by Adversity
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
The exhibit features the art of Kevin “Kre8” Vigil. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/kre8-chiseled-by-adversity-Jun-2023.
Thru Sept. 15
Art Exhibit: “Imagine”
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. 5th Ave., Mount Dora
View a selection of colorful abstract art by Beaux Arts of Central Florida, including acrylic on canvas, pastels, mixed media, 3D sculpture and ceramics. Visit www.mdca.org.
Sept. 6 & 18
Lady Lake Budget Public Hearings for Fiscal Year 2023-2024
Town Commission Chambers, 409 Fennell Blvd., Lady Lake
The hearings, both beginning at 6 p.m., are to set the millage and adopt the budget, with the second hearing to include adoption. The proposed tentative millage rate – 3.3962 mills, the same as in FY 2022/2023 – can be increased or decreased on Sept. 6, but on Sept. 18, the final public hearing, the tentative millage rate can only be accepted or decreased, but not increased. Visit LadyLake.org.
Sept. 7
Super Summer Salads
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg
Chef Warren will present cool meals for hot days, with information on how to create healthy, filling, and delicious salads when it's just too hot to cook, 5–6:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Sept. 7
Lake County Ladies Chorus
GraceWay Church, 10200 Morningside Dr., Leesburg
Arrive at 9 a.m. and learn about the chorus. The group rehearses Thursdays, 9:30–11:30 a.m., with seasonal local performances. Call 407-257-5529 or email Jan2018me@comcast.net.
Sept. 7–Nov. 2
Ramsey Solutions Financial Peace University
First Presbyterian Church, 117 S. Center St., Eustis
The program will be held Thursday evenings until Nov. 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each session. Call 352-357-2833.
Sept. 8
Art in the Alley
Royellou Lane, 430 Royellou, Mount Dora
Support local, emerging artists with your purchases every second Friday of the month, 6–9 p.m. Visit https://mountdoraart.com/art-in-the-alley.
Sept. 8
Wellness Expo
Brownwood Hotel and Spa, 3003 Brownwood Blvd., The Villages
The event, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., is sponsored by Elite Hearing Centers of America. Visit www.caravanconventions.com.
Sept. 9
Skylore of Native Americans
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Hundreds of years ago, Native American chiefs would tell fantastic stories around the campfire about the stars, constellations and origins of the Earth. Mike Ryan, retired planetarium director for Lake County Schools, will present a retelling of many of these different tales, 2 p.m. Park admission $5/vehicle. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Sept. 9
Native Plant Nursery Visit
Green Isle Gardens, 11303 FL-33, Groveland
The Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will hold a free public program, 9:30–11 a.m., along with a behind-the-scenes tour of the nursery. Bring a beverage, light snacks will be provided. Visit Passionflower.FNPSchapters.org.
Sept. 9
How to Avoid Fraud
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
First Climate Bank branch manager Kaina Norelia will share how to avoid fraud. Attendees might also want to share their personal experience with fraud. All are welcome to this Golden Triangle Democratic Club meeting. The GTDC, serving Mount Dora, Tavares and Eustis, conducts a general meeting every second Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 9
Vet Fest Harleys for Heroes Scrambler Run
AMVETS Post 1992, Mount Dora
The run will start at the AMVETS Post and stop three places before finishing at Gator Harley-Davidson in Leesburg with live music, vendors, food trucks, a full bar and an auction. Registration is 8–9:30 a.m. Visit https://www.vetfestlakecounty.org/honorride.
Sept. 9
Growing and Cooking with Herbs: Spice Up Your Life
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Public Health Plant Powerful will host Nini Connor, retired electrical engineer, teacher and Master Gardener, 3–5 p.m. Her 50-plus years of whole food plant-based eating has been perfected with the compliments of herbs and spices, medicinal benefits and more. Please bring your own beverage and a whole food plant-based food to share at a potluck after the presentation. Public Health-Plant Powerful Group is a pod under the non-profit PlantPure Communities with a mission to strive for healthier and stronger communities by following a whole food, plant-based lifestyle. Call 352-250-7942.
Sept. 9
Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show 8 Year Anniversary
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Dr., Eustis
House of Laughter will present the show, along with games, a bounce house and more for the kids, 4–8 p.m. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/laugh-out-loud-8-year-anniversary-comedy-show-tickets-695993363887?aff=oddtdtcreator
Sept. 9
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Ave., Mount Dora
Bring your kilt, bring your family, and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food, and drink, 4–8 p.m. The event occurs the second Saturday of the month. Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
Sept. 9
Main Street Classic Car Show
Downtown Leesburg
From vintage to modern, classic cars are celebrated the second Saturday of the month, 5–7 p.m.
Sept. 10
3rd Annual Sept. 11th Remembrance Day
Golden Triangle Moose Lodge #874, 1901 Titcomb St., Eustis
Lodge members will honor first responders with a special program featuring a prayer by Prelate Sandy Lewis, the National Anthem by Jessica, guest speaker Eustis Mayor Michael Holland, music by Roy Baker Band and more, starting at 2:30 p.m. Open to the public. Dinner $10.
Sept. 10
Homeland: A Celebration of Our Country
GraceWay Church, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg
Under the direction of Ali Dickson, the GraceWay Church Celebration Choir will present the patriotic musical, 6 p.m. Songs will include including “This Land Is Your Land,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” Lean on Me” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” There will be a special tribute to those who serve and have served in the military. Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms. Admission is free. There will be a freewill offering and a pie social in the Family Life Center after the program. Call 352-728-1620.
Sept. 11
A Sept. 11 Paper Ephemera Collection and Discussion
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
Following the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City, retired videojournalist Michael Ragsdale collected paper materials related to 9/11 for six years. In the 12:30 p.m. presentation, he will show many of the materials he gathered. Some of the items will be on display at the library during September.
Sept. 12
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building, 315 W. Main St., Tavares
The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
Sept. 12
Essential Oils Workshop
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg
Kathy Mendoza of do-TERRA will discuss using essential oils to make over your bathroom cabinet, 1–2 p.m. All participants will make a sample product to take home. This free class is sponsored by Friends of the Leesburg Library.
Sept. 13
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
DELETE IF NECESSARY
Sept. 14
8th Annual Business Expo
Water Oak Recreation Facility, 216 Magnolia Dr., Lady Lake
The free Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce event, 3–4 p.m., will offer swag bags to the first 50 attendees, door prizes and opportunity to meet area professionals. Visit https://ladylakechamber.org.
DELETE IF NECESSARY
Sept. 14
Untold Stories from the Greatest Generation
Online and Cooper Memorial Library, Room 108, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont
Experience the Traveling Museum of WWII, an educational history display that allows people to see original wartime artifacts, 3:30 p.m. Hosted by the Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society, the event will feature a 5 p.m. presentation by documentary filmmaker Benjamin Mack-Jackson, a former Lake County student now based in Orlando, who founded the WWII Veterans History Project. Register for in-person attendance at https://WWIIUntoldStoriesAtCooperLibrary.eventbrite.com or for Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/WWIISept14Zoom430EST. Visit https://pastfindersslc.org.
DELETE IF NECESSARY
Sept. 15
Birdies and Burgers Golf Scramble
The Country Club of Mount Dora, 1900 Country Club Blvd, Mount Dora
The fundraiser for Lake Cares, Inc. will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start and feature 18 holes of golf, breakfast, awards, prizes and more. Visit https://lakecares.org/birdies-and-burgers. Call 352-383-0100 or email Ruthie.lakecares@gmail.com.
DELETE IF NECESSARY
Sept. 16
Lakefront Homeowners Shoreline Forum
E.L. Puryear Building, 243 Lake Ave., Groveland
The Lake County Water Authority program will share information about its new Living Shoreline Grant Program, along with Keep Lake Beautiful and Adopt a Lake programs, water quality, fertilizing, appropriate aquatic and wetland plants, shoreline birds, aquatic plant management and permitting, and more, 9 a.m.–noon. The free event will include door prizes, coffee and croissants. Call 352-324-6141, ext. 0.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.