Thru Sept. 9
Kre8: Chiseled by Adversity
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
The exhibit features bright, bold canvases are a fusion of graffiti and tattoo art, melded with a touch of Dali-esque Surrealism, and an influential dash of Basquiat, Picasso, and Warhol. Meet the artist, Kevin “KRE8” Vigil, Aug. 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ($25, free for LCMA and Tavares Chamber members). Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/kre8-chiseled-by-adversity-Jun-2023.
July 20
Backyard Habitat
Marianne Beck Memorial Library, 112 W. Central Ave., Howey-In-The-Hills
Learn how to create a thriving habitat that provides resources for wildlife, from birds to butterflies and more, 2–3 p.m. This UF/IFAS Lake County Extension class is free. Call 352-324-0254.
July 21
Friday Night Naturalist: Bees and Wasps in Your Backyard
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Guest speaker and TLNC volunteer Cole Baker will discuss various species of bees and wasps found in the central Florida area, and some of their special adaptations and identifying features, 6:30 p.m. $5/vehicle entry fee. Email tlnc.director@gmail.com, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
July 21
Plant Science for Kids
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Kids in grades 1–5 can join a Master Gardener to plant their own plant and learn the science behind it, 11 a.m.–noon. Space is limited. Call 352-357-5686 to register.
July 22
Summer Stars in Florida
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Learn about stars visible in the night sky during the summer months in Florida. Speaker Mike Ryan will lead this workshop filled with stories of the constellations, and each participant will receive their own star chart to take home, 2 p.m. Ryan is a retired planetarium director for Lake County Schools. Registration is required. Email tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
July 22
4th Saturday Drive-In Movie Night
Astatula Community Center, 13251 Park Ave., Astatula
The Town of Astatula will present a free double feature with “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” at 6 p.m. followed by “Twister” at 7:45 p.m. Call 352-742-1100. Email eventsastatula@gmail.com.
July 22
Book Signing: Heather McFall
Barrel of Books and Games, 403 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
The local author and hypnotist will sign copies of her new book, “A Dedicated Life, An Empath’s Journey,” 2–3 p.m.
July 22
Cruise-In Classic Car Show
Downtown Eustis
The fourth Saturday of each month, about 150 classic cars cruise in to the historic downtown, 4–7 p.m. For information on how you can show your car, visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Downtown-Cruise-In-Classic-Car-Show.
July 23
Florida Fungi
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Join Environmental Sciences Librarian Laurel Kaminsky in discovering the multitude of mushrooms which can be found in your neighborhood and nearby natural lands, 2 p.m. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
July 24–28
Vacation Bible School
First Baptist Church Altoona, 42226 SR 19, Altoona
Kids from 1st through 6th grade can experience Twist & Turns with Bible study and special activities, 6–8:30 p.m. each day and free and open to everyone. July 30, families can enjoy a special commencement and fun day. Call 352-669-2806 or visit altoonafbc.org.
July 25
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building, 315 W. Main St., Tavares
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
July 25
Building Your Business Plan
Online
This free Mid-Florida SCORE program explains the purposes and value of a plan and uses a content template to help determine what goes into each section of this plan, 6–9 p.m. Visit https://www.score.org/midflorida/event/building-your-business-plan-12.
July 25
Series Squad: The Hardy Boys
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Kids in grades 2–4 can read any book from the Hardy Boys series by Franklin W. Dixon, then come to the library ready to discuss – and to solve a mystery, 4–5 p.m. Call 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
July 26
Crochet For a Cause
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Adults enjoy conversation while crocheting blankets and other items to be donated to local charities, 10:30–11:30 a.m. every fourth Wednesday. All skill levels are welcome. Supplies are provided, but feel free to bring your own. Call 352-357-5686.
July 27
Saxophonist Troy Harris in Concert
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
Back by popular demand, the self-taught musical recording artist will perform jazz, gospel, pop, Latin and more, 12:30 p.m. He has performed with Kenny Lattimore, Jon B., Dottie Peoples and H-Town. Call 352-742-6204.
July 27
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel, which is the first building west of the sanctuary. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month and is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
July 27
Art Sparks: Magnet Paintings for Kids
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Kids can put the “A” in S.T.E.A.M. by creating their own paintings using magnets, 1–2 p.m. For grades 1-5. Call 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
July 29
Meet General Ulysses S. Grant
Lake Historical Society and Museum, 317 W. Main St., Tavares
At this the Pride in America month event, interact with the nation’s 18th president, who had helped lead the Union Army to victory in the American Civil War, 3–5 p.m. Call 352-343-9890. Visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org/upcoming-events.
July 29
Handmade Craft Show
E. L. Puryear Building, 243 S. Lake Ave., Groveland
All items at this Groveland Historical Society event are handcrafted by area crafters and artists. The sale will run 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Email GrovelandHistory@gmail.com.
July 29
Astatula Police Department Backpack Giveaway
13251 Park Ave., Astatula
The event also will include kids’ activities and limited free haircuts, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Child must be present to receive a backpack. Visit https://townofastatula.com/docs/backpack-giveaway.
July 29–30
Southern Outlaw Dragboat Association Summer Showdown
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Dr., Eustis
Racing starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Spectators can view the races from the park and enjoy vendor tents and food trucks. Visit https://www.southernoutlawdragboatassociation.com.
