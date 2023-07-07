Thru July 31
Annual Bookmark Design Contest
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
Ages K–12 can show their creative side in the contest. Contest forms may be picked up at the library. Bookmarks will be printed throughout the year and are available for members of the public to take.
Thru Sept. 1
Citrus Art & History Exhibit
Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center, 126 W. Petris Ave., Oakland
Learn about the citrus industry and its history at the temporary art exhibit. Visit www.oaklandfl.gov.
Thru Sept. 9
Kre8: Chiseled by Adversity
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
The exhibit features bright, bold canvases are a fusion of graffiti and tattoo art, melded with a touch of Dali-esque Surrealism, and an influential dash of Basquiat, Picasso, and Warhol. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/kre8-chiseled-by-adversity-Jun-2023.
July 7–9
Tavares Community Theater Company Presents “Almost Maine”
GraceWay Church, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg
This play is a series of vignettes featuring two to three actors. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. July 7 and 2 p.m. July 2, July 8 and July 9. Tickets ($10–$30) may be purchased by calling 352-343-9944 or visiting www.tavarestheater.org.
July 5
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E Main St., Leesburg
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
July 6
Where Can I Find Financing for My Small Business?
Online
Business loans as small as $1,000 are now available, along with loan programs designed specifically for home-based businesses not yet in operation. This Mid-Florida SCORE workshop will discuss the various types of financing, 5:30 p.m. Visit https://score.tfaforms.net/17?EventID=a105a000009oDRW.
July 7
Exploration Hike
Ferndale Preserve, 19220 County Rd. 455, Montverde
Join staff and explore the habitats and species of the preserve, 8 a.m.
July 8
Optimizing Our Microbiome to Achieve Our Best Health
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Public Health Plant Powerful hosts guest speaker Dr. Laura Varich, who is a Lifestyle medicine physician, 3–5 p.m. Please remember to bring your own beverage and a whole food plant-based food to share at a potluck after the presentation. Public Health-Plant Powerful Group is a pod under the non-profit PlantPure Communities with a mission to strive for healthier and stronger communities by following a whole food, plant-based lifestyle. Call 352-250-7942.
ADD TO PHOTO: A view of the 2020 jump at the lake. Courtesy Phantom Airborne Brigade.
July 8
Phantom Airborne Brigade Water Jump
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby St., Tavares
A group of veteran Army Rangers have organized an airborne operation where veterans will parachute from the airplane into Lake Dora, 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Spectators will be able to see the jumpers from the park. Visit https://www.tavares.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4901.
July 8
Main Street Classic Car Show
Downtown Leesburg
Second Saturday of the month on Saturday for the Main Street Classic Car Show from 5pm-7pm. From vintage to modern, there is something for everyone. While you're here, stop in at one of the downtown restaurants for a bite to eat.
July 8
Youth Group Leader Open House
Holloway Foundation for Renewable Energy and Natural Resources, 2620 Griffin Rd., Leesburg
The foundation will host an open house for Central Florida scout leaders and church youth group leaders. Coffee and donuts will start the day at 9:30 a.m., followed by a tour of the foundation farm and facilities. There is no cost for group leaders, but an RSVP is requested. Contact Dan Keeling at 352-205-2467 or fldankeeling@gmail.com.
July 8
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Ave., Mount Dora
Bring your kilt, bring your family, and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food, and drink, 4–8 p.m. The event occurs the second Saturday of the month. Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
July 10–27
Teen Performing Arts Camp
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US HWY 441, Leesburg
Middle and high school students can register for multiple sessions. There will be a mall showcase performance July 29. Visit www.sparkyleducation.org.
July 11
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building, 315 W. Main St., Tavares
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
July 11
Christmas in July with PAWS Therapy Dogs
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
Kids can make and decorate holiday cards for local senior centers while visiting with the PAWS dogs, 2 p.m.
July 12
Food Preservation: Pressure Canning
Lake County UF/IFAS Extension Office, 1951 Woodlea Rd., Tavares
The hands-on cooking class will cover the pressure canning process, foods that can be pressure canned and food safety. Each participant will preserve their own jar of green beans to take home. Lori Johnson, family and consumer science agent, will present two sessions, 1–3:30 p.m. (register at https://bit.ly/43sS4LM) or 6–8:30 p.m. (https://bit.ly/43AtiJG). Space is limited, cost is $15. To register, click the class time you are interested in below:
July 13
Bubble Lab/Bubble Play
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
Learn the science of bubbles followed by bubble play time, at 10 a.m.
July 13
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
July 14
Mommy & Me Yoga
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
Children ages 6–12 and their care providers stretch and rejuvenate with a certified yoga instructor, 10:30 a.m. Space is limited to 12, so visit or call the library to register. Call 352-742-6090.
July 17
Unified Vacation Bible School “Hero Hotline”
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1012 E. Line St., Leesburg
A collaboration of four local churches was created to help children and adults learn to work together and share their gifts as they answer God’s call on their lives and strive to bring peace and build each other up. Call 662-671-5733 or email cwyatt7@verizon.net.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.