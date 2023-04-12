Thru May 19
Photography Exhibit: Force of Nature
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E 5th Ave., Mount Dora
An Associated Press staff photographer of many years, Randy Taylor traveled around the world to photograph famous people and events. When his considerable archives were flooded by Hurricane Sandy, that “force of nature” transformed his historic images into unique photographic art. He will participate in an art talk April 29, 1–4 p.m. Call 352-383-0880. Visit www.MountDoraArt.com.
Thru June 3
AFRICA – Birds, Beasts ’n Peeps
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The temporary exhibit features work by photographer Charlene Edwards. Call 352-483-2900 or visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
April 12
Florida Friendly Landscaping
GraceWay Church, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leeburg
Karen Kenner, a master gardener with the University of Florida Extension Service, will share helpful information on how to put the right plant in the right place, and more, 1 p.m. Call 352-728-1620.
Pianist Helen Huang & Friends in Concert
Howey Mansion, 1001 Citrus Avenue, Howey in the Hills
Pianist Helen Huang will join violinist Rimma Bergeron and cellist Grace Banhg Gavin for a concert trio in the Great Hall for the final concert in the 2022–2023 Howey Mansion Music Series. Huang, who has won numerous competitions and awards, graduated from the Juilliard School and teaches at Julliard Pre-College. Visit https://www.howeymusicseries.org.
April 13
How to cover the craziest crime story without going crazy yourself (allegedly)
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Court, Leesburg
The 2022–2023 Beacon Salon Series concludes with a talk by Frank Stanfield, author of “Cold Blooded,” 7 p.m. This lecture stems from his book about the slaying of parents of a vampire cultist in Eustis in 1996 and will cover Constitutional battles over free press versus a defendant’s right to a fair trial, treatment of juveniles in the justice system, comparisons to Charles Manson and the influence of pop culture on vulnerable teens. Visit https://www.beaconcollege.edu/events/event/beacon-salon-frank-stanfield.
Cooking in an Instant
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension Office,
1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Lori Johnson, Lake County family and consumer science agent, and Beth Shephard, Brevard County family and consumer science agent and CED, will offer two hands-on cooking classes, 2–4 p.m. or 6–8 p.m., focused on how to make Mediterranean-themed recipes using an electric pressure cooker via an Instant Pot and an air fryer. All materials are provided. Cost is $15 and space is limited. Register at https://bit.ly/41YDYlq.
April 14
Lake Beautyberry Field Trip to Pine Forest Park
Pine Forest Park, 32520 State Road 44, Deland
This Lake County park offers a hiking trail along a 28-acre Florida Scrub Jay Management Area. The hike hosted by the local chapter of Florida Native Plant Society, will begin at 9:30 a.m. It is a relatively easy half mile trail with opportunity to see a wide variety of native plants in habitats including sandy scrub and lake shore. Bring water, field guides and walking sticks, if desired. Hats, sunscreen and tick-repellent clothing are highly recommended. Rain date, if needed, is April 21. Email hill.susie.m@gmail.com.
April 14–23
Tuesdays With Morrie
GraceWay Church Youth Auditorium, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg
This Tavares Community Theater Company play tells the true story of Mitch Albom, a college student of professor Morrie Schwartz who spent each Tuesday with Morrie when the teacher was diagnosed with ALS. Actors Shelly Whittle as Morrie and Dan Wilson as Mitch will fill the stage with their dramatic and comedic talent. Directed by Dennis Gleason, assisted by Susan Rodimon, with technical support by Harold Miner, Noel Miner and James Bobo, this play will be performed April 14, 15 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and April 16, 22 and 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10–$20. Visit www.tavarestheater.org or call 352-343-9944.
April 15
Earth Day Gardening Events
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Learn which five native plants are the easiest and most pollinator-friendly plants for your garden, 10:30–11 a.m. at the Nunan Butterfly Garden. Browse a Florida native plant sale hosted by the Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, 10 a.m.–noon. The morning will be rounded out by door prizes and docent-led tours of the butterfly garden. Visit v.
Earth Day Mount Dora
Donnelly Park, Mount Dora
Mount Dora Friends of the Environment hosts the 28th annual celebration with environmentally focused activities and vendors, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Visit www.mountdoraenvironment.org.
9th East Lake Heritage Festival
East Lake County Chamber of Commerce, 2
4214 Sorrento Avenue, Sorrento
The East Lake Historical Society’s annual event features entertainment, children’s crafts and games, historical information and more, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Bring your chair for a full day of fun and entertainment.
Call 352-383-3403 or email maggiesociety08@gmail.com.
Bulk Clean Up Event
Florida Forest Service Pittman Visitor Center,
45621 SR 19, Altoona
Keep Lake Beautiful will host the free event to Lake County residents dispose of excess trash and bulk items that could act as a breeding ground for mosquitos, 9 a.m.–noon. All convenience centers throughout the county will also be open. See https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/trash-recycling/bulk-pickup-and-drop-off-service for more locations. Normal fees apply. This event is not for household hazardous waste or tires. Those items must be taken to drop-off centers for proper disposal. Visit www.keeplakebeautiful.com/#events or call 352-253-1660.
April 16
6th Annual FOLA 40
The 40-mile Friends of Lake Apopka bicycle ride begins in downtown Winter Garden. All other rides, ranging from 8 to 32 miles, begin at Magnolia Park, 2929 S Binion Road, Apopka, 8:30 a.m. Email info@fola.org or visit www.fola.org.
Sunday Funday: Turtle Day
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The annual celebration, 1–3 p.m., will feature turtle educational activities, visiting turtles and the nature center’s own rescued turtles. Experts from the Lake County Water Authority and other turtle rescue organizations will be onsite to answer questions. The nature center is home to several species of turtles, including gopher tortoises, all of which are active at this time of year. This event is an opportunity for all ages to learn about Florida’s turtles and their importance to healthy ecosystems. Email tlnc.director@gmail.com, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
April 18
Mid Florida ROC (Resident Owned Communities) Meeting
Bonfire Mobile Village, 620 Misti Drive, Leesburg
Enjoy coffee and donuts at 9:30 a.m., then stay for a 10 a.m. Q&A discussion with Betsy Barbieux of Florida Cam Schools. All communities operating under Florida Statues 718, 719 and 720 are encouraged to attend. Text 352-551-5212.
April 19
Butterfly Gardens
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Learn about butterfly garden design and suitable flowers for creating a Florida butterfly garden or attracting more butterflies to your existing garden, 2 p.m.
April 20
Crystal River Archaeology
Lake County Historic Courthouse, 317 W. Main St., Tavares
Learn about the former residents of Crystal River Archeological State Park, 5:30–7:30 p.m., as guest speaker Nigel Rudolph, public archaeology coordinator for Florida Public Archaeology Network in Crystal River, shares insights and information on the ancient cultures. Call 352-343-9890, email lakecounty1887@yahoo.com or visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org.
April 22
Cruise-In Classic Car Show
Downtown Eustis
The fourth Saturday of each month, about 150 classic cars cruise in to the historic downtown, 4–7 p.m. For information on how you can show your car, visit http://bit.ly/3Ksv0Fd.
Open House and Earth Day
Wild Horse Rescue Center, 12103 SE 47th Drive, Webster
Meet the horses and enjoy live demos, music by the Driveway Men, a raffle, kids’ games, hayrides and more, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Call 321-427-1523. Email diane@wildhorserescuecenter.org.
Visit www.wildhorserescuecenter.org.
April 23
Spring Concert at First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, 222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Enjoy an afternoon of music featuring hallelujahs and songs of praise with the church’s Chancel Choir, Handbell Choir and soloists, 4 p.m. Call 352-383-4089. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
April 25
Mount Dora Senior Center Meetings
MLK Center, 803 Florida Avenue, Mount Dora
The center is open on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 12:30–3 p.m., to all seniors. Have fun, make new friendships and compete in games, arts and crafts, card games, puzzles and other activities. There is no charge for the activities, snacks and drinks. No registration is required. Call 610-529-6575.