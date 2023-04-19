Thru April 29
National Poetry Month Challenge
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
To celebrate the poetic month, the library is hosting a poetry raffle for adults and teens to win a writing journal and feather ballpoint pen. Read a poem and fill out a review form. The more you enter, the better your chances of winning. Entry forms will be available through April 29. Winners will be drawn May 1. Call 352-742-6204.
Thru May 19
Photography Exhibit: Force of Nature
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E 5th Ave., Mount Dora
An Associated Press staff photographer of many years, Randy Taylor traveled around the world to photograph famous people and events. When his archives were flooded by Hurricane Sandy, that “force of nature” transformed his historic images into unique photographic art. He will participate in an art talk April 29, 1–4 p.m. Call 352-383-0880. Visit www.MountDoraArt.com.
April 19
Teen Gardening Series: Butterfly Gardens
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Learn about butterfly garden design and suitable flowers for creating a Florida butterfly garden or attracting more butterflies to your existing garden, 2 p.m. Call 352-742-6204.
April 20
Crystal River Archaeology
Lake County Historic Courthouse, 317 W. Main St., Tavares
Learn about the former residents of Crystal River Archeological State Park, 5:30–7:30 p.m., as guest speaker Nigel Rudolph, public archaeology coordinator for Florida Public Archaeology Network in Crystal River, shares insights and information on the ancient cultures. Call 352-343-9890, email lakecounty1887@yahoo.com or visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org.
Educational Homeownership Workshop
Leesburg Resource Center, 1041 CR 468, Leesburg
The free Habitat for Humanity workshop, 6 p.m., will focus on The Cottages at Heritage Grove, Habitat’s first 55+ housing community. This year, construction will begin for a pocket-neighborhood featuring 23 homes. Applications are open to Lake and Sumter County residents interested in applying for one of these homes. Call 352-483-0434, ext. 124, or email Veronica@HabitatLS.org.
April 21–23
Tuesdays With Morrie
GraceWay Church Youth Auditorium,
10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg
This Tavares Community Theater Company play tells the true story of Mitch Albom, a college student of professor Morrie Schwartz who spent each Tuesday with Morrie when the teacher was diagnosed with ALS. Directed by Dennis Gleason, actors Shelly Whittle plays Morrie and Dan Wilson is Mitch. Performances are April 21 at 7:30 p.m. and April 22 and 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10–$20. Visit www.tavarestheater.org or call 352-343-9944.
April 22
Cruise-In Classic Car Show
Downtown Eustis
The fourth Saturday of each month, about 150 classic cars cruise in to the historic downtown, 4–7 p.m. For information on how you can show your car, visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Downtown-Cruise-In-Classic-Car-Show.
Moon Phases Workshop
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Enjoy an afternoon of learning about the moon with Mike Ryan, 2 p.m. A retired planetarium director for Lake County Schools, Ryan taught for 42 years and has developed more than 30 astronomy-related activities for teachers to use worldwide. $5/vehicle entry fee. Call or email to register. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Diversity of Music Fest
Lake Square Mall parking lot, 10401 US-441, Leesburg
Hosted by Tyesha Williams, the event will include bands, a kids’ zone and food trucks, 3 p.m. Cost $10 and $20. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/diversity-of-music-fest-tickets-595867083487?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Yoga with Briana
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
Enjoy a yoga class surrounded by serene music and artwork, 9 a.m. the first in a new series, the program is open to all, from beginners to advanced students. $15 per person. $10/LCMA members. Bring your mat, towels, blocks and/or cushions. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/classes-workshops/yoga-with-briana.
Open House and Earth Day
Wild Horse Rescue Center, 12103 SE 47th Drive, Webster
Meet the horses and enjoy live demos, music by the Driveway Men, a raffle, kids’ games, hayrides and more, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Call 321-427-1523. Email diane@wildhorserescuecenter.org. Visit www.wildhorserescuecenter.org.
April 23
Spring Concert at First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Enjoy an afternoon of music featuring hallelujahs and songs of praise with the church’s Chancel Choir, Handbell Choir and soloists, 4 p.m. Call 352-383-4089. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
April 25
Mount Dora Senior Center Meetings
MLK Center, 803 Florida Avenue, Mount Dora
The center is open on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 12:30–3 p.m., to all seniors. Have fun, make new friendships and compete in games, arts and crafts, card games, puzzles and other activities. There is no charge for the activities, snacks and drinks. No registration is required. Call 610-529-6575.
April 25–June 13
Med Instead of Meds Cooking Classes
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension Office,
1951 Woodlea Rd., Tavares
6-8 P.M
Presented by Lori Johnson, Lake County family and consumer science agent, the 6-session program will focus on eating the Mediterranean-style eating pattern, 6–8 p.m. Each session will include lecture and hands-on cooking experience preparing and sampling. All materials are provided. Program dates are April 25, May 2, 16, 23, 30 and June 13. Cost is $50 for entire program, space is limited. Register at https://bit.ly/3ISbcdG.
April 26
Culinary Collection: Youth Program
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension Office,
1951 Woodlea Rd., Tavares
Youth ages 7 and up will learn about preserving food through water bath canning and create a jar of tomato sauce to take home, 2–4 p.m. or 5–7 p.m. Cost is $15. Email stephanieklein@ufl.edu. 4-H members can register in 4-H online.
Lunchtime Concert: Musical Memories
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Travel back in time and relive some of raddest hits of the 80s and 90s performed by cello and flute duo Shona McFadyen-Mungall and Shannon Caine, 12:30 p.m. McFadyen-Mungall, a graduate of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, has lived and performed in the Central Florida area for over 35 years. Caine, a Walt Disney flutist for Fairytale Weddings and Candlelight Orchestra, has performed with many of the finest jazz artists and was featured as flute soloist with jazz legend pianist Bob James for theme song to the “Taxi” TV show. Call 352-742-6204.
April 27
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel, which is the first building west of the sanctuary. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month and is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Lady Lake Arbor Day Tree Planting
First Baptist Church of Lady Lake,
432 County Road 466, Lady Lake
The Town of Lady Lake will host an annual Arbor Day event and tree planting, 6 p.m. Expected guests include Mayor Jim Rietz, the American Legion Post 347, and Miss Leesburg and Teen Miss Leesburg.
April 27–30
Gator Spring Bike Rally
Gator Harley-Davidson, 1745 US-441, Leesburg
Events will include Haulin’ Axe in the Gator Harley-Davidson warehouse. Visit https://gatorharley.com/springbikefest-at-gator-harleydavidson.
April 28–29
Tavares Community Theater Company Auditions
GraceWay Church Youth Auditorium,
10200 Morningside Dr., Leesburg
The theater company will host auditions for its upcoming production of “Almost Maine” by John Cariani, 7 p.m. Male and female roles will be cast for 8-20 actors ranging in age from 15-60 years. Those interested in backstage and technical support should also attend. Visit www.tavarestheater.org.
Eustis MusicFest
Ferran Park, Eustis
The festival will have a biker focus, with activities including a Blessing of the Bikes and Cycles and Sunsets. Also, music, vendors, food and free kid’s activities, 6–9 p.m. on Friday and noon–9 p.m. Saturday. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/2023-Music-Fest.
April 28–30
Leesburg Bikefest
Concerts will include Buckcherry on Friday, Warrant on Saturday and Whey Jennings on Sunday. Also, the Full Throttle Bike Show will be a must for motorcycle enthusiasts and vendors will have everything from motorcycle accessories and parts to apparel, leather goods and more. Visit www.LeesburgBikefest.com.
April 29 & 30
9th Annual Mount Dora Blueberry Festival
Donnelly Park, 530 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
The all-things-blue festival will have a pie-eating contest, live entertainment, and lots of blueberry treats, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. each day. Visit https://www.mountdorablueberryfestival.com.