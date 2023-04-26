Thru April 29
National Poetry Month Challenge
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
To celebrate the poetic month, the library is hosting a poetry raffle for adults and teens to win a writing journal and feather ballpoint pen. Read a poem and fill out a review form. The more you enter, the better your chances of winning. Entry forms will be available through April 29. Winners will be drawn May 1. Call 352-742-6204.
Thru May 19
Photography Exhibit: Force of Nature
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E 5th Ave., Mount Dora
An Associated Press staff photographer of many years, Randy Taylor traveled around the world to photograph famous people and events. When his considerable archives were flooded by Hurricane Sandy, that “force of nature” transformed his historic images into unique photographic art. He will participate in an art talk April 29, 1–4 p.m. Call 352-383-0880.
Visit www.MountDoraArt.com.
Thru June 3
AFRICA – Birds, Beasts ’n Peeps
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The temporary exhibit features work by photographer Charlene Edwards. Call 352-483-2900 or visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
April 26
Culinary Collection: Youth Program
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension Office,
1951 Woodlea Rd., Tavares
Youth ages 7 and up will learn about preserving food through water bath canning and create a jar of tomato sauce to take home, 2–4 p.m. or 5–7 p.m. Cost is $15. Email stephanieklein@ufl.edu. 4-H members can register in 4-H online.
Lunchtime Concert: Musical Memories
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Travel back in time and relive hits of the 80s and 90s performed by cello and flute duo Shona McFadyen-Mungall and Shannon Caine, 12:30 p.m. McFadyen-Mungall, a graduate of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, has lived and performed in the Central Florida area for over 35 years. Caine, a Walt Disney flutist for Fairytale Weddings and Candlelight Orchestra, has performed with many of the finest jazz artists and was featured as flute soloist with jazz legend pianist Bob James for theme song to the “Taxi” TV show. Call 352-742-6204.
April 27
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel, which is the first building west of the sanctuary. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month and is open to men and women.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Lady Lake Arbor Day Tree Planting
First Baptist Church of Lady Lake,
432 County Road 466, Lady Lake
The Town of Lady Lake will host an annual Arbor Day event and tree planting, 6 p.m. Expected guests include Mayor Jim Rietz, the American Legion Post 347, and Miss Leesburg and Teen Miss Leesburg.
April 27–30
Gator Spring Bike Rally
Gator Harley-Davidson, 1745 US-441, Leesburg
Events will include Haulin’ Axe in the Gator Harley-Davidson warehouse. Visit https://gatorharley.com/springbikefest-at-gator-harleydavidson.
April 28–29
Tavares Community Theater Company Auditions
GraceWay Church Youth Auditorium,
10200 Morningside Dr., Leesburg
The theater company will host auditions for its upcoming production of “Almost Maine” by John Cariani, 7 p.m. Male and female roles will be cast for 8-20 actors ranging in age from 15-60 years. Those interested in backstage and technical support should also attend. Visit www.tavarestheater.org.
Eustis MusicFest
Ferran Park, Eustis
The festival will have a biker focus, with activities including a Blessing of the Bikes and Cycles and Sunsets. Also, music, vendors, food and free kid’s activities, 6–9 p.m. on Friday and noon–9 p.m. Saturday.
Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/2023-Music-Fest.
April 28–30
Leesburg Bikefest
Concerts will include Buckcherry on Friday, Warrant on Saturday and Whey Jennings on Sunday. Also, the Full Throttle Bike Show will be a must for motorcycle enthusiasts and vendors will have everything from motorcycle accessories and parts to apparel, leather goods and more. Visit www.LeesburgBikefest.com.
April 29
Butterfly Release
Nunan Butterfly Garden, W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
The flutter-focused day will include a Butterfly Gardening Workshop hosted by UF/IFAS Extension, Lake County Master Gardener, 10:30 a.m.; a ukelele band at 11:30 a.m.; the butterfly release at 11:45 a.m., followed by refreshments in the garden. Children’s crafts and garden tours will be offered at noon.
Visit https://bit.ly/3V0xEqm.
Water Day Celebration
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby St., Tavares
City of Tavares Utilities’ first annual water day will feature interactive games, prizes, water conservation tips, water pollution information and more, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Visit https://www.tavares.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4895.
Snake Safety for Kids
Pine Meadows Conservation Area,
2280 Pine Meadows Golf Course Rd., Eustis
Learn to identify which snakes are venomous and how to behave if you encounter them, 9 a.m. Visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/parks-and-trails.
Astatula Earth Day Community Cleanup
Astatula Community Center, 13251 Park Ave., Astatula
Volunteers are needed for litter pick up throughout the city, 8:30 a.m. Bring your bulk trash or yard waste to for disposal, too.
Visit https://www.keeplakebeautiful.com.
Invasive Plant Removal
Forest Preserve, W.T. Bland Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Join the Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society in removing the invasive plant coral ardisia, 8–10 a.m. Participants should bring pruners, gloves and a shovel and meet at the trailhead behind the library’s parking lot. Registration is not required. Call 321-578-0671 or email netavb@gmail.com.
April 29 & 30
9th Annual Mount Dora Blueberry Festival
Donnelly Park, 530 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
The all-things-blue festival will have a pie-eating contest, live entertainment, and lots of blueberry treats, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. each day. Visit https://www.mountdorablueberryfestival.com.
April 30
The Ins & Outs of Vogue Magazine
Community Room, W.T. Bland Library,
1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Learn how Vogue magazine’s editors-in-chief from Diana Vreeland to Anna Wintour influenced the direction of the magazine and even fashion in general, 2 p.m. Presented by a fashion industry insider, with experience working for several ready-to-wear houses. Refreshments served. All attendees earn door prize tickets for two copies of the Diana Vreeland’s 2002 coffee table book. Sponsored by the Mount Dora Library Association.
Film: From Food to Freedom
Mount Dora Seventh-day Adventist Church,
18440 US 441, Mount Dora
Screening of the documentary by Nelson Campbell is made available through Plant Pure Communities for the local Public Health Plant Powerful group, 3 p.m. Discussion will follow the movie and announcement of plant-based cooking classes that are set to start in May. Call Susan at 352-250-7942.
May 2
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building,
315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
May 4
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m.
Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov.
Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
May 5
First Friday
Downtown Eustis, 111 N. Eustis Street, Eustis
The monthly family-friendly street party features live music, vendors and fun foods, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-483-5491.
Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/First-Friday.
First Friday
Fruitland Park City Hall, 506 W. Berckman St., Fruitland Park
Shop local, enjoy food and listen to live music for the last market of the season, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Homeschoolers and toddlers are invited to enjoy free bounce houses and face painting. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/s/fruitland-park-first-friday-ma/702034818047863.
May 6
Founder’s Day Citrus Festival
Central Park, behind Marianne Beck Memorial Library,
Howey-in-the-Hills
The 98th Howey-in-the-Hills celebration will run noon–5 p.m. Visit https://www.howey.org.
Howey Mansion, 1001 Citrus Avenue, Howey-in-the-Hills
Celebrate the 98th Howey-in-the-Hills Founder’s Day with music, a self-guided mansion tour ($5), an artisan market, food and more, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Visit https://www.thehoweymansion.com.
Leesburg Community and Trails Cleanup
Berry Park, 2121 Johns Ave., Leesburg
John L. Johnson Park, 201 Mills St., Leesburg
The city of Leesburg and Keep Lake Beautiful are sponsoring the cleanup day at two locations, starting at 7 a.m. Volunteer to help make green spaces in Leesburg more beautiful. All equipment provided. Call the Public Works Department at 352-435-9442. Visit https://www.keeplakebeautiful.com.
May 7 &13
Lake Irish Music Session
Simpson Farmhouse at W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Play traditional Irish dance music (or simply listen) and make new friends at the regular sessions, held the first Sunday (1:30 p.m.) and second Saturday (10 a.m.) of each month.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.