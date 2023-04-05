Thru June 3
AFRICA – Birds, Beasts ’n Peeps
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The temporary exhibit features work by photographer Charlene Edwards, whose photos have appeared in magazines, museums and galleries including the Museum of Natural History. Call 352-483-2900 or visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
April 5
Field Trip
Mead Botanical Gardens, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park
The Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society will begin at the park’s visitor’s pavilion at 9 a.m.
Call or text (preferred) 352-348-9258.
April 6
Annual BBQ
Umatilla Historical Museum, 299 North Trowell Avenue, Umatilla
Receive a free BBQ dinner with museum membership or purchase a meal for $15. Take out is available. Explore the museum and enjoy free music by Doc Fu and the Soul Surgeons, 5 p.m. Email Umatillafloridamuseum@gmail.com.
April 6–15
Lake County Fair
2101 N. CR 452, Eustis
Celebrate 102 years of the fair with carnival rides, agriculture and art exhibits, new acts and entertainment, and more.
Visit www.lakecofair.com.
April 7
First Friday
Downtown Eustis, 111 N. Eustis Street, Eustis
The monthly family-friendly street party features live music, vendors and fun foods, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-483-5491.
Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/First-Friday.
Personal Experiences – Storytelling for Adults
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1
995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Adults are invited to relax, sip some coffee or tea and listen to a lively yarn by professional storyteller Pete Badalla that was selected by the Florida Storytelling Association, 5 p.m.
Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
April 8
Lake Irish Music Session
Simpson Farmhouse at W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Play traditional Irish dance music or simply listen and make new friends at the regular sessions, held the first Sunday (1:30 p.m.) and second Saturday (10 a.m.) of each month.
Public Health-Plant Powerful: Author Linda Christina Beauregard
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Author Linda Christina Beauregard, this month’s speaker at the free Public Health-Plant Powerful meeting, will discuss her book, “I Gave Myself Cancer, I Can Take It Away! Alternatives Brought Me Back to Life,” 3–5 p.m. Bring a plant-based food to share at the pot-luck meal following the demonstration. Bring your own drink. Public Health-Plant Powerful Group is a pod under the non-profit PlantPure Communities with a mission to strive for healthier and stronger communities by following a whole food, plant-based lifestyle. Call 352-250-7942.
April 10
National Gopher Tortoise Day Hike
Hidden Waters Preserve, Eustis
Celebrate the day with a hike with Lake County Water Authority naturalists, 9 a.m. The group will explore the property and look for gopher tortoise and their burrows. Space is limited to 15 hikers, so reserve your spot ASAP by calling 352-324-6141, ext. 0.
April 11
Newcomers and Friends Meeting
Country Club of Mount Dora,
1900 Country Club Blvd., Mount Dora
Luncheon will be served around 11:30 a.m. ($20). Guest speaker Jerry from Laura’s Sweet and Spicy Emporium will talk about products sold at Renningers on weekends and in downtown Altoona Tuesday–Saturday. He plans to have products for sale from Hive to Table. All area women are invited to attend.
Text Jo-Ann Joslyn, program chair, 352-551-5212.
April 12
Florida Friendly Landscaping
GraceWay Church, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leeburg
Karen Kenner, a master gardener with the University of Florida Extension Service, will share helpful information on how to put the right plant in the right place, and more, 1 p.m. Call 352-728-1620.
Pianist Helen Huang & Friends in Concert
Howey Mansion,
1001 Citrus Avenue,
Howey in the Hills
Pianist Helen Huang will join violinist Rimma Bergeron and cellist Grace Banhg Gavin for a concert trio in the Great Hall for the final concert in the 2022–2023 Howey Mansion Music Series. Huang, who has won numerous competitions and awards, graduated from the Juilliard School and teaches at Julliard Pre-College.
Visit https://www.howeymusicseries.org.
April 13
How to cover the craziest crime story without going crazy yourself (allegedly)
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Court, Leesburg
The 2022–2023 Beacon Salon Series concludes with a talk by Frank Stanfield, author of “Cold Blooded,” 7 p.m. This lecture stems from his book about the slaying of parents of a vampire cultist in Eustis in 1996 and will cover Constitutional battles over free press versus a defendant’s right to a fair trial, treatment of juveniles in the justice system, comparisons to Charles Manson and the influence of pop culture on vulnerable teens.
Visit https://www.beaconcollege.edu/events/event/beacon- salon-frank-stanfield.
Cooking in an Instant
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension Office,
1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Lori Johnson, Lake County family and consumer science agent, and Beth Shephard, Brevard County family and consumer science agent and CED, will offer two hands-on cooking classes, 2–4 p.m. or 6–8 p.m., focused on how to make Mediterranean-themed recipes using an electric pressure cooker via an Instant Pot and an air fryer. All materials are provided. Cost is $15 and space is limited. Register at https://bit.ly/41YDYlq.
April 14
Lake Beautyberry Field Trip to Pine Forest Park
Pine Forest Park, 32520 State Road 44, Deland
This Lake County park offers a hiking trail along a 28-acre Florida Scrub Jay Management Area. The hike hosted by the local chapter of Florida Native Plant Society, will begin at 9:30 a.m. It is a relatively easy half mile trail with opportunity to see a wide variety of native plants in habitats including sandy scrub and lake shore. Bring water, field guides and walking sticks, if desired. Hats, sunscreen and tick-repellent clothing are highly recommended. Rain date, if needed, is April 21. Email hill.susie.m@gmail.com.
Into the Wild with Ron Magill
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares
Legendary wildlife photographer, documentary producer and conservationist Ron Magill is the featured guest of the museum’s spring fundraiser, 6–9 p.m. The evening will also feature local photographer, Charlene Edwards, whose works are currently on display at the museum.
Call 352-483-2900 or visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
April 15
Earth Day Mount Dora
Donnelly Park, Mount Dora
Mount Dora Friends of the Environment hosts the 28th annual celebration with environmentally focused activities and vendors, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Visit www.mountdoraenvironment.org.
Earth Day Gardening Events
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Learn which five native plants are the easiest and most pollinator-friendly plants for your garden, 10:30–11 a.m. at the Nunan Butterfly Garden. Browse a Florida native plant sale hosted by the Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, 10 a.m.–noon. The morning will be rounded out by door prizes and docent-let tours of the butterfly garden.
Visit http://bit.ly/3K7fHkW.
April 16
6th Annual FOLA 40
The 40-mile Friends of Lake Apopka bicycle ride begins in downtown Winter Garden. All other rides, ranging from 8 to 32 miles, begin at Magnolia Park, 2929 S Binion Road, Apopka, 8:30 a.m. Email info@fola.org or visit www.fola.org.
Sunday Funday: Turtle Day
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The annual celebration, 1–3 p.m., will feature turtle educational activities, visiting turtles and the nature center’s own rescued turtles. Experts from the Lake County Water Authority and other turtle rescue organizations will be onsite to answer questions. The nature center is home to several species of turtles, including gopher tortoises, all of which are active at this time of year. This event is an opportunity for all ages to learn about Florida’s turtles and their importance to healthy ecosystems.
Email tlnc.director@gmail.com, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.