Thru June 3
AFRICA – Birds, Beasts ’n Peeps
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
Enjoy the photography of professional photographer Charlene Edwards, which has appeared in magazines, newspapers, museums and galleries including the Museum of Natural History, the International Center of Photography and most recently in the Umbrella Arts Gallery in NYC.
Call 352-483-2900 or visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
March 29
Inspired by Nature Water Color Classes
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Since November, Ellen Westerholm has been teaching watercolor painting at the center, and in this session, attendees will be painting mushrooms, 1:30–4:40 p.m. Cost is $50. All materials are provided.
Go to www.universe.com/artfeb2023. Call 352-357-7536.
Motown with Saxophonist Troy Harris
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
The free 2023 Musical Memories Concert Series continues with another opportunity to travel back in time and relive some of the greatest eras of music, 12:30–1:30 p.m. Call 352-742-6204.
Youth Program: Culinary Collection
UF/IFAS, Lake County Extension Office,
1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
This hands-on cooking class focused on preserving food through pressure canning is for youth ages 7 and up and will be led by Lori Johnson, family and consumer science agent, 2–4 p.m. and 5–7 p.m. $15 per youth. Register by March 24. Open to 4-H and non-4-H youth. 4-H members can register in 4-H online.
Others should email stephanieklein@ufl.edu.
March 30
Deadline to Enter Lake County Fair Plein Air Competition
April 8, professional, semi-professional and amateur artists ages 18 and older will spend the day painting and/or drawing at this year’s fair. Lake County residents can apply for one of 20 spots and a chance to win up to $250.
April 1
Eustis Hometown Comedy & Music Festival
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
Enjoy an afternoon of great music, good food and hilarious comedy. The festival starts at 5 p.m. and the show at 6:30 p.m. VIP upfront seating will be available for $25. Visit https://houseoflaughter.eventbrite.com.
9th Annual Amazing Race for Charity
Eustis Historical Museum, 536 N Bay Street, Eustis
Each year, the 20-plus race includes challenges both physical and mental, with previous races including solving a puzzle or reciting Miranda Rights and building a 2-person tent or rappelling off a tower. In past races, participants have averaged 5–6 miles on foot.
Email amazingracecharity@gmail.com or visit
Easter Egg Hunt
Junior Baseball Field, Hermosa Street, Lady Lake
In addition to 12,000 eggs, the event will include a DJ, bounce houses and concession by the Lady Lake Little League. The free event is for kids ages 12 and younger, 10 a.m.–noon. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, hosted by the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club of Lady Lake, will be at the Lady Lake Community Building, 237 W. Guava Street, 9 a.m.–noon, and families can enjoy pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice and water for $5 per person. Visit www.facebook.com/TownofLadyLake.
April 1–2
Spring Fever in the Garden
Plant Street, downtown Winter Garden
Bloom & Grow Garden Society will host the huge annual plant festival Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. It will include achalk art contest, Kid Zone, vendor booths, flowers and foliage, nature-related arts and crafts and live entertainment Visit springfeverinthegarden.org.
April 2
Swing Into Spring Concert
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The popular 13-piece Mount Dora Jazz Big Band will perform in the Community Room, 3 p.m. No registration required, and all seats are on a first come, first served basis. Call 352-735-7180. Visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org.
Valued Veterans Program
Golden Triangle Moose Lodge No. 874,
1901 Titcomb Street, Eustis
The Moose Valued Veterans # 874 will recognition veterans at a special program, 2:30 p.m., including a pig roast and music by Dino Perlli, Homer, Joe G. and Arty, Phil & Bill Band. Four Korean veterans will be presented with certificates and medals by the people of Korea. $15/Moose members and qualified guests. This program helps support veterans at Moosehaven and in the local community, Wreaths Across America, ROTC schools, Eustis Police Department, Patriot Guard and Bugles Across America.
April 2 & 8
Lake Irish Music Session
Simpson Farmhouse at W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Play traditional Irish dance music or simply listen and make new friends at the regular sessions, held the first Sunday (1:30 p.m.) and second Saturday (10 a.m.) of each month.
April 3
BCC and Lake County Water Authority Joint Meeting
Lake County Emergency Operations Center,
425 W. Alfred Street, Tavares
The Lake County Board of County Commissioners and LCWA board members meeting will begin at 3 p.m.
Visit lcwa.org or call 352-343-9888.
Life Stories Group
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
The social group for older individuals offers a place to meet others with interesting life stories and build friendships, 11 a.m.–noon. Meetings are guided by library volunteer and retired videographer Michael Ragsdale. Meets the first and third Monday of every month. Call 352-742-6204 or email library@tavares.org.
April 4
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building,
315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
April 6
Maundy Thursday
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
The service of darkness before the light will feature readings with characters from the cross and music by the Chancel Choir and Randy Frieling on piano, 7 p.m.
Visit www.fpcmtdora.org. Call 352-383-4089.
Annual BBQ
Umatilla Historical Museum,
299 North Trowell Avenue, Umatilla
Receive a free BBQ dinner with museum membership or purchase a meal for $15. Take out is available. Explore the museum and enjoy free music by Doc Fu and the Soul Surgeons, 5 p.m. Email Umatillafloridamuseum@gmail.com.
April 6 & 7
Maundy Thursday and Good Friday Service
First United Methodist Church,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The Maundy Thursday service will explore Jesus’ commands to love and serve one another through music, a dramatic reenactment of Jesus’ last supper, and communion, 7 p.m. “The Shadow of the Cross” is the theme for the Good Friday service, which will include music by the Celebration choir and pipe organ, 7 p.m. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
April 6–15
Lake County Fair
2101 N. CR 452, Eustis
Celebrate 102 years of the fair with new acts and entertainment, including the Fearless Flores Family Thrill Show, Agricadabra Magic Show, The Hometowners and Mother Goose, Them Sweeney Boys, Robinson’s Racing Pigs, Fritzy Brothers One Man Circus, Guitar Dean and Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist.
Visit /www.lakecofair.com.
April 7
Personal Experiences – Storytelling for Adults
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Adults are invited to relax, sip some coffee or tea and listen to a lively yarn by professional storyteller Pete Badalla that was selected by the Florida Storytelling Association, 5 p.m. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
April 8
Easter Egg Hunt
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
All ages are welcome, with egg hunts organized by age, starting at 10 a.m. The event will include a photo op with the Easter Bunny, Mount Dora Fire Department, free book give-away for children, a kissing booth with PAWS therapy dogs, old-fashioned Easter egg hunt and treats. Call 352-735-7180. Visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org.
Public Health-Plant Powerful: Author Linda Christina Beauregard
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Author Linda Christina Beauregard, this month’s guest speaker at the free Public Health-Plant Powerful meeting, will discuss her wellness journey and her book, “I Gave Myself Cancer, I Can Take It Away! Alternatives Brought Me Back to Life,” 3–5 p.m. Bring a plant-based food to share at the pot-luck meal following the demonstration. Bring your own drink. Public Health-Plant Powerful Group is a pod under the non-profit PlantPure Communities with a mission to strive for healthier and stronger communities by following a whole food, plant-based lifestyle.
Call 352-250-7942.
April 9
Alleluia! He Is Risen! Easter Sunday
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Two special Easter services, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., will feature the Orlando Brass and the Chancel Choir.
Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
Call 352-383-4089.
Easter Celebration
First United Methodist Church,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Services will be on the front lawn at 6:30 a.m. and in the sanctuary at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Easter Grand Brunch Buffet
Mission Inn Resort & Club,
10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
The annual event, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., is $65 per guest. Call 352-324-3930 for reservations. Visit https://missioninnresort.com.
Tangerine Improvement Society’s Easter Egg Hunt
Tangerine Park, 5721 Huron Street, Mount Dora
The old-fashioned event for kids ages 10 and younger, noon–2 p.m., will include an Easter Bunny photo op, face painting, a coloring table and more.
Easter Sunday Service
Reach Church, 31431 Payne Road, Sorrento
Worship in person, 10:30 a.m.
Email office@reachchurchfl.com or visit reachchurchfl.com.