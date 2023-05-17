Ongoing
Mission Mozambique! Photo and Art Show
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Ave., Mount Dora
View the progress of a mission in Tete Province through photographs and native art. One couple tells the story after 15 trips to Africa starting in 2000. See the show Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Call 352-383-4089.
Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
Thru June 30
Art Exhibit: Spring Has Sprung
Eustis City Hall Lobby, 10 N. Grove St., Eustis
local artist Kelley Batson-Howard’s spring-themed work is on display during regular business hours.
May 17
Farm to Table: A Seasonally Inspired Side
Long and Scott Farms, 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
Lori Johnson, UF/IFAS family and consumer science agent, will focus her talk on okra and corn in a side dish. You will also learn about nutrition and health benefits, 10–11 a.m. Register at https://longandscottfarms.com/market/cooking-classes.
Trout Lake Woodlanders
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The Junior Master Naturalist Club for 8- to 18-year-olds involves members in hands-on learning, field trips, volunteer activities and more, 3:30–4:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by Lake County 4-H and TLNC. Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.info@gmail.com to register.
Sweet Talk
Edge On 3rd, 112 W. 3rd Ave., Mount Dora
Join beekeeper TJ Lawrence of Pinesmoke Bee Co. for a tasting of local Lake County honeys and discussion of local floral sources and beekeeping information, 6–7 p.m.
Gardening Series: Butterfly Gardens
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
Wildlife comes in many forms. Learn how to create a habitat that provides many needed resources for wildlife including birds and butterflies, 2 p.m. Call 352-742-6090.
May 18
Calling All Farmers and Ranchers
Online
USDA, Services Farm Service Agency, will offer current and new farmers information on the resources available to them at the free Mid-Florida SCORE program, 1–2 p.m.
Visit https://www.score.org/midflorida/event/calling-all-farmers-and-ranchers-2.
Sunset Bingo
The Dog House, 201 W. Ruby St., Tavares
The GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club is holding a fundraiser to benefit the Haven of Lake and Sumter Counties, 5:30 p.m. Bingo will start at 7 p.m. Tickets ($20) can be purchased at gfwcmdwc.com or by calling 305-790-7854.
May 19
Friday Night Naturalist: Miracle Baby – Story of a Bald Eagle’s Struggle to Survive
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Local author Christopher Nicholson wrote about the survival of a bald eagle that escaped from the jaws of an alligator. With its left wing protruding and other possible internal injuries, after several days the eagle reached its mate and nest known a LA015. Learn how this bird overcame its injuries and managed to successfully raise its nest full of eaglets. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5/vehicle. Visit http://troutlakenaturecenter.com.
Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day
Any workplace
United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 43, based in Lake County, is kicking off National Safe Boating Week, May 20–26, with a promotion to show support for boating safety.
May 20
Boat Safety Check
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 43 will host a free Vessel Examination Day, starting at 9 a.m. They will check fire extinguishers, life jackets, registration and numbering, distress signals, navigation lights and ventilation. Boats that pass the sfety check will receive a U.S. Coast Guard/Auxiliary decal stating the boat is in full compliance with federal and state boating laws for that year. Email APinkerton@outlook.com.
Meet the Photographer: AFRICA – Birds, Beasts ’n Peeps
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
Photographer Charlene Edwards will talk about her adventures in Africa, 10:30 a.m. Call 352-483-2900 or visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
Lake County Hurricane Expo
Lake County Fairgrounds
The event will host multiple hurricane-related hands-on demonstrations, vendors and interactive exhibits to prepare the community for the upcoming hurricane season, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. With the hurricane season quickly approaching, it is essential that Lake County residents are prepared for the possibility of severe weather conditions. The expo is designed to educate attendees on how to prepare for, stay safe and recover from a hurricane. Channel 2 Meteorogist Kellianne Klass will be there to answer questions. The Lake County Animal Shelter will also be on scene to provide free vaccinations and micro-chipping for K-9 companions. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/news/4943.
Drive-Thru Prayer
Living Grace Church, 1711 Citrus Blvd., Leesburg
From the comfort of your vehicle, meet prayer teams and volunteers who will pray with you, 9–11 a.m.
Folk Music
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The third Saturday of each month, the center offers a concert and potluck dinner, 7 p.m. dinner and 7:45 p.m. concert. $7. Bring a covered dish for the potluck. Visit https://troutlakenaturecenter.com.
Free Classical Music Concert
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The free Piatigorsky concert is returning with a free performance, 11 a.m. Violinist Linda Rosenthal and pianist Victor Santiago Asuncion will perform for one hour and then meet the public. The Piatigorsky Foundation strives to bring world-class classical music to the public. No registration is required. Visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org/libraries/wt_bland_public_library.aspx.
The Rapunzel Experience
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US-441, Leesburg
Let down your hair and join Rapunzel and Flynn for a magical meet and greet, noon at the center court stage. Take photos and sing along to their favorite duet at the free event.
Free Food Distribution & Thrift Day Sale
2501 W. Main St., Leesburg
Organized by Hope 2 Restoration: Rebuild, ReVive, ReNew Centers, the event will run 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
May 21
Good Day Sunshine State:How the Beatles Rocked Florida
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Learn about how the Beatles left their mark on the Sunshine State with six-time Emmy Award-winning retired broadcast journalist Bob Kealing as he talks about his latest book, 3 p.m. No registration is required. Visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org/libraries/wt_bland_public_library.aspx.
Historic Bed and Breakfast Porch Walking Tour
First Methodist Church Parking Lot,
439 East 5th Ave., Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Historical Society is presenting a tour of some interesting buildings in the city, 3–5:30 p.m. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-mount-dora-historical-society-65369293223.
Wild Edibles
P.E.A.R. Park, Nature Center & Wildlife Conservation Area, 4800 University Ave., Leesburg
Hike with park staff and learn what is edible and what is toxic in the habitats of the park, 9 a.m. Many plants are important food resources for the birds and other wildlife which call PEAR Park home.
May 22
Regular School Board Meeting
Lake County Administration Building, 315 W. Main St., Tavares
The meeting, 6–8 p.m., is open to the public and aired live at https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/board-of-county-commissioners/board-meetings.
May 23
Disney’s ‘Secret Sauce’: The Little-known Factor Behind the Business World’s Most Legendary Leadership
Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake
Author Mary Flynn, who was with the Disney Institute for 14 years, will discuss her book on the Disney organization, 10:30–11:30 a.m. Visit https://www.ladylake.org/event/take-a-peek-behind-disney-leadership.
Series Squad: My Weird School
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Readers in grades 2–4 can read any book from the My Weird School series, then come to the meeting to do an activity and discuss the book, 4–5 p.m. Call 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
Marion Baysinger Memorial Library,
756 W Broad St., Groveland
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m.
Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov.
Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
May 24
Farm to Table: Southern Style Dips and Spreads
Long and Scott Farms, 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
Lori Johnson, UF/IFAS family and consumer science agent, will discuss using conch peas and black-eyed peas in dip and spread. You will also learn about nutrition and health benefits, 10–11 a.m. Register at https://longandscottfarms.com/market/cooking-classes.
May 25
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel, which is the first building west of the sanctuary. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month and is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Youth Program: Culinary Collection
UF/IFAS, Lake County Extension Office,
1951Woodlea Rd., Tavares
Lori Johnson, family and consumer science agent, presents a program is for ages 7 and up. The a hands-on cooking class will teach about preserving food through pressure canning. Participants will preserve a jar of pickles to take home. Two sessions are offered: 2–4 p.m. and 5–7 p.m. Email stephanieklein@ufl.edu.
Artist’s Exhibition
Mount Dora Center for the Arts Gallery
136 E. Fifth St., Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Art League will host an opening reception for the exhibit of local artists’ works, 4–6 p.m. The evening will include refreshments and entertainment, and Harry Messersmith will award ribbons. The exhibition will run through June 4.
May 26–28
Club Championship 2023
Mission Inn Resort & Club,
10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
The Epson Tour, the official qualifying tour of the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour, is slated to return to the resort’s El Campeón course, 7 a.m. Admission is free, and food and drinks will be available. Visit https://missioninnchampionship.com.
May 27
Invasive Plant Removal
Forest Preserve Trailhead at Jackson Ave.,
W.T. Bland Library, Mount Dora
Join the Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society in removing the invasive plant coral ardisia, 8–10 a.m. Participants should bring pruners, gloves and a shovel and meet at the trailhead behind the library’s parking lot. Registration is not required. Call 321-578-0671 or email netavb@gmail.com.