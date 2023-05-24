Ongoing
Mission Mozambique! Photo and Art Show
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, 222 W. 6th Ave., Mount Dora
View the progress of a mission in Tete Province through photographs and native art. One couple tells the story after 15 trips to Africa starting in 2000. See the show Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Call 352-383-4089. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
Thru June 30
Art Exhibit: Spring Has Sprung
Eustis City Hall Lobby, 10 N. Grove St., Eustis
local artist Kelley Batson-Howard’s spring-themed work is on display during regular business hours.
May 24
Farm to Table: Southern Style Dips and Spreads
Long and Scott Farms, 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
Lori Johnson, UF/IFAS family and consumer science agent, will discuss using conch peas and black-eyed peas in dip and spread. You will also learn about nutrition and health benefits, 10–11 a.m. Register at https://longandscottfarms.com/market/cooking-classes.
May 25
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel, which is the first building west of the sanctuary. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month and is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Youth Program: Culinary Collection
UF/IFAS, Lake County Extension Office, 1951Woodlea Rd., Tavares
Lori Johnson, family and consumer science agent, presents a program is for ages 7 and up. The a hands-on cooking class will teach about preserving food through pressure canning. Participants will preserve a jar of pickles to take home. Two sessions are offered: 2–4 p.m. and 5–7 p.m. Email stephanieklein@ufl.edu.
Spring Art Opening
Mount Dora Center for the Arts Gallery
136 E. Fifth St., Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Art League will host an opening reception for the exhibit of local artists’ works, 4–6 p.m. The evening will include refreshments and entertainment, and Harry Messersmith will award ribbons. The exhibition will run through June 16. The next art league meeting will be June 17, 10 a.m.–noon, at the gallery.
SWOT Your Business
Online
Learn about SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analyses and how they can help your business, 7 p.m. SCORE mentor Meggie Woodruff will present the Mid-Florida SCORE program. Visit https://www.score.org/midflorida/event/swot-your-business-0.
May 26
The Little Mermaid Experience
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US-441, Leesburg
Meet and take pictures with Ariel, Sebastian and Ursula, 3–5 p.m. at the center court stage. Dance and sing along with musical performances at the free event.
May 26–28
Club Championship 2023
Mission Inn Resort & Club,
10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
The Epson Tour, the official qualifying tour of the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour, is slated to return to the resort’s El Campeón course, 7 a.m. Admission is free, and food and drinks will be available. Visit https://missioninnchampionship.com.
May 27
Invasive Plant Removal
Forest Preserve Trailhead at Jackson Ave., W.T. Bland Library, Mount Dora
Join the Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society in removing the invasive plant coral ardisia, 8–10 a.m. Participants should bring pruners, gloves and a shovel and meet at the trailhead behind the library’s parking lot. Registration is not required. Call 321-578-0671 or email netavb@gmail.com.
Celebrate Our Heroes
Al-Marah Horse Farm, 11105 Autumn Lane, Clermont
Michael’s Foundation will host the event, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. The day will include an opening ceremony with a flag raising and bagpipe performance, an equine program demonstration, talks by veterans Eric Davidson, Kathryn Wilgus and Matt Wood, a horseback drill team and Paint a Horse with “supportive hands.” Call 407-917-3150, email marketing@michaels-foundation.org or visit https://michaels-foundation.org.
Cruise-In Classic Car Show
Downtown Eustis
The fourth Saturday of each month, about 150 classic cars cruise in to the historic downtown, 4–7 p.m. For information on how you can show your car, visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Downtown-Cruise-In-Classic-Car-Show.
Friends of Lake Louisa State Park 5K Run, Walk, or Roll
Lake Louisa State Park, 7305 US Hwy. 27, Clermont
The USATF certified 5K (3.1-mile) course takes participants along a tree-lined, paved route through the hilly park. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Lake Louisa State Park. Visit https://llsp.wildapricot.org.
May 27–28
Greater Orlando Baseball
Sleepy Hollow Complex, 2775 Hollow Lane, Leesburg
Games will be played 8 a.m.–8 p.m. each day. Call 352-728-9885
May 27–29
Memorial Day Weekend
Lazy K Ranch South, 37800 Illinois St., Lady Lake
At the property located on the shore of Lake Griffin, visitors can enjoy music, vendors, a fishing tournament and camping. The weekend is dedicated to veterans, active duty and first responders. Email Lazykranchsouth@gmail.com, visit https://lazykranchsouth.com or call 989-544-1543.
May 29
Memorial Day Event
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Dr., Eustis
Eustis will recognize members of America’s military services and honor those who lost their lives, 11:30 a.m. Representatives from the local American Legion, VFW and high school JROTC will be at the program. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Memorial-Day-Event.
Memorial Day Ceremony
Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Ave., Bushnell
The program will be one of more than 130 commemoration events at national cemeteries across the nation. Call 352-793-7740 or visit https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/Florida.asp.
Memorial Day Commemoration
E.L. Puryear Building and Veteran’s Park, 243 S. Lake Ave., Groveland
The event will include an invocation by Cornerstone Hospice, a free veteran’s breakfast, a ceremony and pinning ceremony, guest speaker and a fly-over by Paradise Airsports, 8–9:30 a.m. Visit https://www.groveland-fl.gov/721/Memorial-Day-Ceremony-529.
June 2
Fresh Friday Karaoke
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US-441, Leesburg
This month’s theme is TV show theme songs. Sing the theme song of your favorite show for a chance to win up to $100 worth of prizes from mall stores, 5:30–8 p.m.
First Friday
Downtown Eustis, 111 N. Eustis Street, Eustis
The monthly family-friendly street party features live music, vendors and fun foods, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-483-5491. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/First-Friday.
June 3
Star Wars Day
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Dress as your favorite Star Wars character and meet Imperial stormtroopers from the 501st Legion of the Florida Garrison, 2–4 p.m. The library will have several photo opportunities, along with free activities and books for children. All ages are welcome.
10th Annual Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival
Clermont Waterfront Park, 330 3rd St., Clermont
The event will feature live music, Caribbean foods, dancing, a cultural parade, Jerk chicken cook-off and more, starting at noon. Visit https://caalc-fl.org/jerk-festival-2023-home.
June 4
Lake Irish Music Session
Simpson Farmhouse at W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Play traditional Irish dance music (or simply listen) and make new friends at the regular sessions, held the first Sunday (1:30 p.m.) and second Saturday (10 a.m.) of each month.
Star Wars Comic Fest
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US-441, Leesburg
The event, noon–5 p.m., will include a character parade at 3 p.m. and a cosplay contest at 3:15 p.m. Visit www.lakesquaremall.com.
June 6
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.