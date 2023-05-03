Ongoing
Mission Mozambique! Photo and Art Show
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Ave., Mount Dora
View the progress of a mission in Tete Province through photographs and native art. One couple tells the story after 15 trips to Africa starting in 2000. See the show Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Call 352-383-4089. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
Thru May 10
Call to Artists
Mount Dora Center for the Arts
The Mount Dora Art League asks artists to submit entries for its May 25–June 5 exhibit by May 10. Up to three entries of original art allowed in two-dimensional and three-dimensional mediums. The show will be judged. Text or call 305-304-8229.
Thru May 19
Photography Exhibit: Force of Nature
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E 5th Ave., Mount Dora
An Associated Press staff photographer of many years, Randy Taylor traveled around the world to photograph famous people and events. When his considerable archives were flooded by Hurricane Sandy, that “force of nature” transformed his historic images into unique photographic art. He will participate in an art talk April 29, 1–4 p.m. Call 352-383-0880.
Visit www.MountDoraArt.com.
Thru June 3
AFRICA – Birds, Beasts ’n Peeps
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The temporary exhibit features work by photographer Charlene Edwards. Call 352-483-2900 or visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
May 4
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
May 5
First Friday
Downtown Eustis, 111 N. Eustis Street, Eustis
The monthly family-friendly street party features live music, vendors and fun foods, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-483-5491.
Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/First-Friday.
First Friday
Fruitland Park City Hall, 506 W. Berckman St., Fruitland Park
Shop local, enjoy food and listen to live music for the last market of the season, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Homeschoolers and toddlers are invited to enjoy free bounce houses and face painting. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/s/fruitland-park-first-friday-ma/702034818047863.
Coronation Tea
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Celebrate the coronation of the King of England and Queen Consort, 2 p.m. Tickets ($5) can be purchased at the library.
May 6
Mother-Son Dance
Lady Lake Community Building, 237 W. Guava St., Lady Lake
Moms, grandmas, aunts and family friends are invited to bring their special guy (ages 4 and up) to the Lady Lake Parks & Recreation Department’s Glow Party, 6–8 p.m. Tickets $10. Visit https://www.ladylake.org/news/2023-mother-son-dance.
Founder’s Day Citrus Festival
Central Park, behind Marianne Beck Memorial Library, Howey-in-the-Hills
The 98th Howey-in-the-Hills celebration will run noon–5 p.m. Visit https://www.howey.org.
Founder’s Day
Howey Mansion, 1001 Citrus Avenue, Howey-in-the-Hills
Celebrate the 98th Howey-in-the-Hills Founder’s Day with music, a self-guided mansion tour ($5), an artisan market, food and more, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Visit https://www.thehoweymansion.com.
Leesburg Community and Trails Cleanup
Berry Park, 2121 Johns Ave., Leesburg
The city of Leesburg and Keep Lake Beautiful are sponsoring the cleanup day, starting at 7 a.m. volunteer to help make green spaces in Leesburg more beautiful. All equipment provided. Call 352-253-1660.
Visit https://www.keeplakebeautiful.com.
Sara Evans in Concert
The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center,
The Villages
Local talent Christina Vukel will open for the singer, 7 p.m. Visit GetOffTheBusConcerts.com or TheSharon.com. Call 352-753-3229.
May 7 &13
Lake Irish Music Session
Simpson Farmhouse at W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Play traditional Irish dance music (or simply listen) and make new friends at the regular sessions, held the first Sunday (1:30 p.m.) and second Saturday (10 a.m.) of each month.
May 9
Mount Dora Senior Center Meeting
MLK Center, 803 Florida Avenue, Mount Dora
The center is open on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 12:30–3 p.m., to all seniors. Have fun, make new friendships and compete in games, arts and crafts, card games, puzzles and other activities. There is no charge for the activities, snacks and drinks. No registration is required. Call 610-529-6575.
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Dr., Umatilla
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
Newcomers and Friends Meeting
The Country Club of Mount Dora, 1900 Country Club Blvd., Mount Dora
Maxine, from Maxine’s Fashion Labels, will bring some of the apparel and jewelry available at her store. Registration is at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow. Text 352-551-5212 to register or for more information.
May 13
Open House
The Mount Dora Lawn Bowling Club,
125 Edgerton Court, Mount Dora
Tour the club with friendly folks and experience lawn bowling, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Complimentary pizza will be available. Call 321-541-0420 or email HalB@duck.com.
Gopher Tortoise Program
Lake Louisa State Park Ranger Station,
7305 U.S. Hwy 27, Clermont
Join the Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society for a special combined program, 9:30–11:30 a.m. Ranger Josie Galvan will share knowledge of the threatened species before leading a walk to establish a new gopher tortoise habitat, planting seeds of some of their favorite natives for foraging. Bring a chair, gloves, water, trowel and hat, and wear sunscreen, long pants and sturdy shoes. Transportation to the habitat site will be available for those with mobility issues. The free program is open to all ages. Service hour verification for Bright Future Scholars and Boy and Girl Scouts will be given.
Chef Warren and Favorite Summer Meals
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Learn how to convert your favorite summer meals to a healthier plant-based version, 3–5 p.m. Chef Warren will return to demonstrate and share prepared foods that use fresh, seasonal ingredients and can save money at the grocery store. Attendees are requested to bring a summer plant-based food to share at the pot-luck meal following the demonstration. Bring your own drink. Public Health-Plant Powerful Group is a pod under the non-profit PlantPure Communities with a mission to strive for healthier and stronger communities by following a whole food, plant-based lifestyle. Call 352-250-7942.
May 15
Lake Technical College Charter Board of Directors Meeting
Board Room, Building A, Lake Technical College,
2001 Kurt Street, Eustis
The regular board meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. Call 352-589-2250.