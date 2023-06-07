Thru June 16
Spring Art Exhibit
Mount Dora Center for the Arts Gallery
136 E. Fifth St., Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Art League exhibits local artists’ works in the temporary show. The next art league meeting will be June 17, 10 a.m.–noon, at the gallery.
June 7
JiggleMan at the Library
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg
JiggleMan, who was featured seven times on The Late Show with David Letterman, will bring his unique entertainment to the library, 11 a.m. Call 352-728-9790. Visit https://www.leesburgflorida.gov/government/departments/library/index.php.
June 8
North Lake Trail Alternative Concepts Public Workshop
First Baptist Church of Umatilla, 550 Hatfield Dr., Umatilla
In August 2022, Lake County began the North Lake Trail Phase 3 Project Development and Environment Study from E. Altoona Road to State Road 40. This proposed trail is part of the River to Hills regional trail and located within unincorporated Lake County, the Ocala National Forest, Altoona, and Astor Park. Alternative trail concepts have been developed and will be discussed at the meeting. Participants can attend in person, online or via phone, 5:30 p.m. Visit www.NorthLakeTrail.com.
June 8
Gatorland Reptile Show
Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake
See reptiles from Gatorland at the library, 10:30 a.m. Call 352-753-2957. Visit https://www.ladylake.org/departments/library.
June 8
Cooking In an Instant
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension, 1951 Woodlea Rd., Tavares
Family and consumer science agents Lori Johnson and Beth Shephard will present a hands-on cooking class to make breakfast-themed recipes using an electric pressure cooker via an Instant Pot and air fryer, 2–4 p.m. or 6–8 p.m. Cost is $15. All materials are provided. Register at https://bit.ly/412e3rj.
June 9
C.A.R.E. Foundation Animal Show
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Meet several animal ambassadors at this fun and interactive show, 11 a.m.–noon. Call 352-357-5686.
June 9
Art Opening: Kre8: Chiseled by Adversity
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
The exhibit features bright, bold canvases are a fusion of graffiti and tattoo art, melded with a touch of Dali-esque Surrealism, and an influential dash of Basquiat, Picasso, and Warhol. An opening reception will be held 5–7 p.m. The exhibit will run through Sept. 9. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/kre8-chiseled-by-adversity-Jun-2023.
June 10
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Ave., Mount Dora
Bring your kilt, bring your family, and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food, and drink, 4–8 p.m. Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
June 10
Liturgical Dance & Mime Workshop
Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1012 E. Line St., Leesburg
Learn tips and techniques and the do’s and don’ts in the Ministry in Motion program, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Cost $10 includes lunch. Call Chris Wyatt at 757-897-8921.
June 10
Reversing Chronic Disease
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Compelling evidence will be presented for a predominately whole food plant-based diet showing consistent improvement or a total vanishing of disease after as little as eight weeks. Public Health Plant Powerful’s next meeting, 3–5 p.m., will be led by guest speaker Diane Bray. Attendees are requested to bring a plant-based food to share at the pot-luck meal following the demonstration. Bring your own drink. Call 352-250-7942.
June 10 & 17
Yoga with Briana
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
Enjoy a yoga class surrounded by serene music and artwork, 9 a.mThe program is open to all, from beginners to advanced students. $15 per person. $10/LCMA members. Bring your mat, towels, blocks and/or cushions. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/classes-workshops/yoga-with-briana.
June 11
Happy Wanderers Walking Club
Lakeside Inn, 100 Alexander St., Mt Dora
Based in Port Orange, the walking club will explore the Mount Dora area, 9–11 a.m. Visit https://happywanderersfl.org/event/lakeside-inn-mount-dora-14/?instance_id=994.
June 11
Tree Pruning for Homeowners
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Trees are the largest plants in any landscape, so it is important to care for them correctly from planting to old age. Learn about caring for trees in different life stages to keep them healthy and safe in this UF/IFAS presentation, 2–3 p.m.
June 13
Newcomers and Friends Meeting
The Country Club of Mount Dora, 1900 Country Club Blvd., Mount Dora
Scott McFall, who has opened for Johnny Cash and appeared on TV, will entertain members and guests. Registration is at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow. Text 352-551-5212 to register or for more information.
June 14
Edible Landscapes
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont
Learn how easy it is to grow food within a native plant garden, 5–7 p.m. Discussion will include composting, rain barrels and holistic ways of fertilizing. Presenters will be Victor Ortega and Banks Helfrich from My Dragonfly Gardens and a lucky attendee will get a certificate for $100 off any MDG service. The free program by the Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will start at 5:45 p.m. visit Passionflower.FNPSchapters.org.
June 15 &18
Trees and Hurricanes
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 West Magnolia St., Leesburg
Marianne Beck Memorial Library, 112 W Central Ave., Howey-In-The-Hills
Learn more about pruning, planting and long-term tree management to reduce hurricane damage in these UF/IFAS Extension presentations, June 15 at Leesburg Center for the Arts, 5–6 p.m., and June 18 at Marianne Beck Library, 2–3 p.m.
June 16
Cooking Art & Science for Youth
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Join Lori Johnson, a registered nutritionist from the University of Florida’s IFAS Extension, to learn the science behind food and transform fruit into ink to create art, 11 a.m.–noon. To reserve a spot, call the library at 352-357-5686 or stop by the Youth Services desk.
June 16
Juneteenth Jamboree Banquet
Eustis Community Center, 601 Northshore Dr., Eustis
It Takes A Village Foundation, Inc. is sponsoring a celebratory banquet, 7 p.m. Donation is $35. Call 352-857-7355 or 352-455-9647.
June 16 & 30, July 14
Mommy & Me Yoga
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
Children ages 6–12 and their care providers stretch and rejuvenate with a certified yoga instructor, 10:30 a.m. Space is limited to 12, so visit or call the library to register. Call 352-742-6090.
June 17
Juneteenth Parade & Festival
Southside Umatilla Ball Park Rd. (SR19), Umatilla
The parade will kick off at 9 a.m. The free event hosted by It Takes A Village Foundation, Inc. will also include live performances, food and crafts. Call 352-483-6027 or 352-455-9647.
June 17
Living by the Stream in Concert
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
A free patriotic concert by the duo will include violin, guitar and vocals, 2 p.m. Visit https://livingbythestream.com.
June 20
Travel Talk: Taipei
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
John Drury, city administrator and Bob Tweedie, economic development director will present a talk on their recent trip to Taipei, the sister city of Tavares, 12:30 p.m. Topics will include a bit of Taipei travel etiquette, along with their favorite sites and experiences.
