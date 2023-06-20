Tavares Community Theater Company will present “Almost Maine” by John Cariani June 30–July 9 at GraceWay Church, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg.
First produced in 2004, this play is a series of vignettes featuring two to three actors who comprise the ensemble cast.
Each vignette is presented on a simple set, designed and constructed by founders Harold and Noel Miner, which showcases the talents of each actor. Directed by Noel Miner, “Almost Maine” includes actors Arantza Condie, Jennifer Fink, Cynthia Hunnefeld, Nathan Paul, Natalie Renick, Brendon Rogers, Audra Schubert, Thomas Stone, Linda Tan, Brian Williams, and Adrian Wright-Ahern.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 30, July 1 and July 7, as well as at 2 p.m. July 2, July 8 and July 9.
Tickets range from $10 for students to $30 seating, which includes a $10 donation. Groups, seniors, teachers and first responders should call for other rates.
Tickets may be purchased by calling 352-343-9944 or visiting www.tavarestheater.org.