Mount Dora, FL (32757)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.