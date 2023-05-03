Like a peapod full of nutritional goodness, the Lake County-based Public Health Plant Powerful Pod delivers plant-based benefits for attendees of its monthly meetings.
Started in 2018, the group is a local Pod as defined by the national nonprofit PlantPure Communities. Its mission is to strive for healthier and stronger communities by following a whole-food, plant-based lifestyle.
“This was the brainchild of Nelson Campbell,” said local Pod leader Susan Petit. “His documentary PlantPure Nation describes the hoops it takes to educate the public about the food industry and his idea of local pods was developed.”
She added, “Nelson is the son of T. Colin Campbell, author of ‘The China Study.’ This book is the cornerstone of scientific proof that what you eat does indeed make a big difference. His book was published in 2005 and sold over 1 million copies over 10 years ago. It has been translated into 10 different languages.”
The local Pod first met in private homes for a couple years. Then, W.T. Bland Public Library offered the group space in one of its community rooms.
“We started as a group of 10 and grew to about 50 before the pandemic,” Petit said. “Following the pandemic, we again dropped down to about a dozen people but have grown monthly for last 15 months.”
She said Pod gatherings have had up to 50 people in recent months. At the meetings, attendees can hear a presentation by a guest speaker and then enjoy a plant-based potluck meal.
“No one needs to be an official member. We are open to the public,” she said. “There is no charge to attend. Anyone even remotely interested in knowing about healthy food and the habits to maintain a healthy lifestyle is welcome. It is a journey and everyone is at a different stage of exploration.”
She added, “We do ask attendees to bring a plant-based food to share at our potluck meal. This is incredibly successful and truly looks like a banquet each month.”
Petit is a retired nurse practitioner who spent over 30 years in hospital emergency departments, ranging from Jackson Memorial in Miami to Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore and the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
“Clearly, chronic disease was the most frequent problem,” she said about her medical experience. “When I retired in 2018 it was easy to want to share my time on this mission.”
She contacted PlantPure Communities, interviewed to become a Pod leader and began the group soon after. She credits co-leader Sharon Gwen with helping with everything from emails to organizing the potlucks.
“A plant-based diet is proven to reverse and improve many chronic diseases and definitely improves the environment by reducing the greenhouse gas emissions by 26%,” Petit said.
The national organization sees its network as an organic entity: “Envision a pea plant with numerous pea pods growing on it. These groups are like the pods on a plant, containing sowing seeds of change in their local communities.”
The local group meets monthly at the W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora. Next up, Chef Warren will present Favorite Summer Meals on May 13. Attendees will learn how to convert favorite summer meals to healthier plant-based versions that can save money at the grocery store. Chef Warren will demonstrate and share prepared foods that use seasonal ingredients, 3–5 p.m.
Want to know more? Call 352-250-7942.
For information on the national organization and its documentary, visit https://plantpurecommunities.org.