Between April 27 and May 29, the Department of Veterans Affairs is supporting a Memorial May, a 20,000-mile march from national cemetery to national cemetery, with more than 214,000 volunteers, in honor of veterans and service members.
May 20, the east coast route took trekkers to Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
The goal is to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and to honor and preserve their legacy, according to organizers. Volunteers organized are visiting 38 VA national cemeteries along five separate routes covering 48 states.
All five routes converge on Memorial Day weekend for a final rally in Dallas.
The event is a collaboration between the VA’s National Cemetery Administration and Carry The Load, a nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by two veteran U.S. Navy SEALs, Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, “as a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.”
“I can’t think of a better way to prepare for Memorial Day than to spend time walking with fellow patriots, remembering those who sacrificed on our behalf,” said VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Matt Quinn. “We encourage volunteers across America to join us in honoring our nation’s Veterans and service members.”
in addition, Florida National Cemetery, located in the Withlacoochee State Forest, at 6502 S.W. 102nd Ave. in Bushnell, will have its own Memorial Day ceremony April 29 at 11 a.m. It will be one of more than 130 commemoration events at national cemeteries across the nation. For more information, call 352-793-7740 or visit https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/Florida.asp.
There are several other events happening over the Memorial Day weekend.
May 29, Eustis will recognize the commitment of members of America’s military services and honor those who lost their lives while defending our country, 11:30 a.m. Assisting the Memorial Day event will be representatives from the local American Legion, VFW and high school JROTC. The program will be held at Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Dr. in Eustis. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Memorial-Day-Event.
In Groveland, a Memorial Day program will be held May 29 to commemorate veterans, 8–9:30 a.m. at the E.L. Puryear Building and Veteran’s Park, located at 243 S. Lake Ave. It will include an invocation by Cornerstone Hospice, a free veteran’s breakfast, a ceremony and pinning ceremony, guest speaker and a fly-over by Paradise Airsports.
Visit https://www.groveland-fl.gov/721/Memorial-Day-Ceremony-529.
Another Memorial Day weekend event will be held at Lazy K Ranch South, 37800 Illinois St. in Lady Lake. At the property located on the shore of Lake Griffin, visitors can enjoy music, vendors, a fishing tournament and camping May 27–29. The weekend is dedicated to veterans, active duty and first responders. Email Lazykranchsouth@gmail.com, visit https://lazykranchsouth.com or call 989-544-1543.
Lakeside Memory Gardens, located at 36601 County Road 19A, Eustis, will have a May 29 Memorial Day event beginning at 10 a.m. It will include information on purchasing burial spaces, as well as free burial spaces for veterans. Visit www.LakesideMemory.com or call 352-357-3404.
At Al-Marah Horse Farm, 11105 Autumn Lane in Clermont, Michael’s Foundation will host Celebrate Our Heroes on May 27. The event, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., is dedicated to remembering those who died while serving in the U.S. military.
The day will include an opening ceremony with a flag raising and bagpipe performance, an equine program demonstration, talks by veterans Eric Davidson, Kathryn Wilgus and Matt Wood, a horseback drill team, Paint a Horse with “supportive hands” and more.
Michael’s Foundation was started by Kriss and Larry Titus after the suicide of their son, veteran Michael Paul Titus. Call 407-917-3150 or email marketing@michaels-foundation.org. for more information, visit https://michaels-foundation.org.
In Orlando, the Orlando VA Healthcare System will host a Memorial Day Ceremony, May 26 at 10 a.m., in collaboration with Central Florida Veterans Memorial Park Foundation. The program will be held at Memorial Park, located at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona, Orlando, and include a talk by keynote speaker Edward J. Lyons III, U.S. Marine Corps infantry combat veteran and director of the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
Visit https://www.va.gov/orlando-health-care/news-releases/
orlando-va-healthcare-system-to-host-memorial-day-ceremony-friday-may-26-2023.