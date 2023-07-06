Zipping through Florida
Could it be the thrill of leaping from 155 feet in the air off a tree platform? Or, maybe it’s the 1,100-foot-long adventure over trees and water that keeps travelers coming back to The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park in Ocala.
Whatever the attraction, it lured J.D., Erin and Cash Martin, of Avon Park, into the park to put their fears to the test. The family was searching for a nearby vacation during spring break, and after researching several locations they agreed on zip-lining in Florida.
“We originally planned a camping trip during spring break, but that got canceled. We wanted to try zip-lining,” Erin McCarta Martin said.
J.D. Martin, who works for Ridge Energy Savers in Lake Wales, and his son Cash, who attends Hillcrest Elementary School in Lake Wales, both said they had done zip-lining before in Georgia on a smaller course. Erin, on the other hand, had never tried it, so she was a little apprehensive but ready for the challenge. Erin is an environmental scientist for Tetra Tech.
They traveled almost three hours to Ocala from Avon Park for their adventure. It included nine zip-lines through Big Cliff Canyon, zips up to 1,100 feet long, two sky bridges and rappelling 20 feet at the end. The entire adventure took almost three hours. The park does require reservations to guarantee a spot.
The Martins scheduled their tour for 1 p.m. and they were matched up with a group. The park generally takes groups of 10 at a time on the zip-lines.
Erin said there are age and weight restrictions: Participants are required to be between 70 and 270 pounds and at least approximately 10 years old.
Staff welcomed the family to the park and suited them up with the necessary equipment.
“We received gloves, helmets and a harness,” Erin said. “They require you to wear closed-toe shoes.”
They loaded up in a golf cart to be taken to their first launching area.
“They start you off slow with a 20-foot zip-line to teach you how to do it,” J.D. said.
After that, each zip-line got higher – and faster.
“Faster was the key. The heavier you are, the faster you went. Some were doing ‘cannon balls’ where they tuck their bodies in to go fast. Some could go as fast as 60 mph,” Erin said.
“The hard part for me was my approach to the landing,” Erin added. “One staff will go out ahead of you to catch you at the landing, while another one stays behind. You have to put your hand on the pulley truck apparatus to stabilize yourself and the other hand goes on the cable to break. As you approach the platform, you have to have your feet up to land on the box.”
The platforms were strapped to the trees along the route. Erin Martin said the platforms swayed a bit, but her husband said it was because the trees were swaying.
Although Cash had done a smaller zip-line, he admitted this one left him speechless.
“I was too scared to scream,” he said.
As they climbed higher up into the trees on the bridges, the tension built as they reached the tallest platform nestled 155 feet in the air. Staff members encourage the participants to relieve their stress by yelling out whatever they feel like screaming as they run to leap off the platform.
“’Cowabunga!’ is what the first staff member yelled as he ran to leap off the platform, Erin said.
“I yelled, ‘I hate mayonnaise,’” she added.
Cash said that he yelled, “I’m going to die.”
They ended their adventure by doing a “controlled descent belay,” descending 20 feet to the ground, according to Erin.
The 1,100-foot zip goes all the way across Lost Spring Lake. The Martins said they could see people kayaking in the water. The park also offers horseback riding in the canyon. In addition to horses, the Martins said that on occasion guests can see bears, deer and other wildlife while zip-lining.
“We saw turkeys down there,” Cash Martin said.
Although the Martins booked the largest package at $110, there are smaller ones with five zip-lines at $80 and three at $56. They even offer a moonlight tour on the zip-lines. There are horseback tours, gem mining at historic Zuber Mine and kayak explorations.
Canyons Zip Line & Canopy Tours is located at 8045 NW Gainesville Rd. (CR 25A), Ocala. For details or reservations, call 352-545-5998 or visit zipthecanyons.com.
This article is by Cindy Marshall, editor of sister newspaper Highlands Sun.