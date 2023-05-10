Imagine a guest walking into your home or a customer into your place of business and a unique scent making them stop and remember the moment. Scent is so powerful and we can use it to relax or energize our guests, spark some inspiration and collaboration, or leave a mark that is remembered.
Wouldn’t it be amazing to have your own signature scent, unlike anything anyone else can buy?
Now you can at Crafted Scent Bar. The first of its kind DIY scent shop in Lake County. Come in and mix up to 3 fragrance oils to create a scent unique to you for your home, for gifts, a special occasion, or your business. Our fragrances have been formulated without harmful phthalates or chemicals on the Prop 65 list.
Create a candle or wax melts and enjoy time with old friends and maybe make some new ones.
Crafted Scent Bar is the perfect place for small groups to gather and create something together, taking home more than just a product but an item that will bring you back to that moment every time you smell it. Girls night out, date nights, Mother’s or Father’s Day, (Dads love it too!) team building events, bachelorette parties, birthday celebrations or just come in solo and make new friends.
“I love teaching about candles and scents,” said Mellisa McHaffie, owner of Crafted Scent Bar, “but I love connecting with the wonderful people of my community more.”
Come in and relax, connect with friends, go on a scent excursion with 50 scents and create your own signature scent combination to make a candle, wax melts, or diffusers. It’s the hottest new thing to do in Lake County. We can’t wait to craft some scents at the bar with you. CSB offers a first come first serve “Walk-in & Wine-down Wednesday” every week from 2-7pm.
Private pourings by appointment only. Regular classes Thursday-Saturday. Book your spot today! www.craftedscentbar.com 50 W Orange Ave Suite 3, Eustis, FL