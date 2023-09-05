It’s not a Mastercard, a Visa card or a Discover card, though the opportunity for discovery is excellent with this card. What is it? A library card.
And this month, which is Library Card Sign-Up month, the Lake County Library System once again joins libraries nationwide to encourage families to sign up for a library cards. The free card allows access to an wide variety of resources and programming for all ages.
“Libraries are essential to building better communities,” said George Taylor, director of the Lake County Library System. “We offer engaging programs for all ages and interests that promote literacy and lifelong learning. Lake libraries have books in all formats, digital magazines, a free tutoring program through Tutor.coml and much more, all available with a library card.”
With a library card, patrons can access:
- •Books in all formats (print, eBook, audiobook, large print, etc.)
- •16 libraries: 6 county branch libraries and 10 member libraries
- •A large collection of DVDs
- •Online and print magazines
- •Online learning resources like LinkedIn Learning, Tutor.com and Pronunciator
- •Genealogy resources including Ancestry Library, HeritageQuest Online and Florida Memory Project
- •Programs for all ages and all interests
- •An online catalog to search for and reserve items for pickup
- •Free computer access including Wi-Fi
For those who already have a library card, September is a great time to encourage a friend or family member to sign up, too.
For more information, visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org or follow Lake County Library System on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLLibrary.