The city of Eustis has teamed up with the Southern Outlaw Dragboat Association to bring racing back to Lake Eustis July 29–30.
“Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the Eustis race was one of the most anticipated events on the circuit each year,” said race organizer Jason Beecher. “We have a lot of drivers who’ve raced on Lake Eustis previously and many have great memories of this event. Bringing the event back to the city of Eustis has generated a large amount of interest in the outboard drag boat racing community and we’re expecting a very good turnout – 50-plus race boats.”
The city said residents should be advised that due to the racing, the Lakeshore Boat Ramps will be closed July 28–30.
SODA hosts events in Alabama, Tennessee and Florida throughout the year. Racing will begin in Eustis at 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, running until approximately 6 p.m. each day.
The Eustis Events and Tourism team has paired the family-friendly event with the annual Back to School Bash on July 29. There will be vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and more. Noon to 3 p.m., the city will distribute 100 backpacks per hour to local school-aged residents. One backpack will be given to each child present, while supplies last.
One Blood will also host the annual Golden Triangle Battle of the Badges blood drive, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. July 29 on Ferran Park Drive. Residents are encouraged to donate in honor of local first responders who are competing to win the coveted traveling trophy. Appointments can be made at www.oneblood.org/donate-now and using sponsor code 68143.
The Eustis Aquatic Center will be open on July 29, noon–4 p.m., and admission is free for the day. Swimsuits are required to enjoy both the pool and splash pad.
Local band TC and Sass will bring their high-energy music to the bandshell to cap off Saturday’s celebration, 6–9 p.m.
Events and Tourism Manager, Miranda Muir said, “It is going to be an action-packed day in Ferran Park. We are excited to be working with so many community partners to bring yet another great event to Eustis.”
More information on this and other events can be found at www.eustis.org or by calling the Eustis Events and Tourism Department at 352-483-5491.