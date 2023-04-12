The East Lake Mini Library is holding its annual poetry contest during April, which is National Poetry Month.
Entries – which can be on any topic and in any style of writing – will be accepted through April 30. Participants do not need to have a library card or live in Lake County to enter.
The contest will be separated into three age groups: up to 12 years old, ages 13–18 years old and age 19 and up. Each person may submit up to 10 poems.
Poems should have a title, author names should not be on the front of the poem, and entries can be submitted online at https://www.mylakelibrary.org/poetry_contest/submit_entry.aspx or via U.S. mail to 21st Annual Poetry Contest, Lake County Library System, 418 W. Alfred St., Suite C, Tavares, FL 32778. There is 10-poem limit per person.
Poems with completed entry forms can be dropped off at any of the 16 Lake County Library System libraries.
Prizes of gift certificates to Books-A-Million will be awarded to the top three winners in each age group for the following amounts:
• 1st place – $50
• 2nd place – $25 • 3rd place – $15
Prizes are sponsored by the Friends of the East Lake Mini Library.
Winners will be announced and posted online a few weeks after the contest closes.
For more information, call 352-383-9980 or visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org/poetry_contest/default.aspx. Entry forms also are available at any Lake County Library location.