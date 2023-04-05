Here’s a sampling of special events going on
across the community to celebrate Easter.
April 6
Maundy Thursday
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, 222 W 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
The service of darkness before the light will feature readings with characters from the cross and music by the Chancel Choir and Randy Frieling on piano, 7 p.m. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org. Call 352-383-4089.
April 6 & 7
Maundy Thursday and Good Friday Service
First United Methodist Church, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The Maundy Thursday service will explore Jesus’ commands to love and serve one another through music, a dramatic reenactment of Jesus’ last supper, and communion, 7 p.m. “The Shadow of the Cross” is the theme for the Good Friday service, which will include music by the Celebration choir and pipe organ, 7 p.m. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
April 8
Easter Egg Hunt
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
All ages are welcome, with egg hunts organized by age, starting at 10 a.m. The event will include a photo op with the Easter Bunny, Mount Dora Fire Department, free book give-away for children, a kissing booth with PAWS therapy dogs, old-fashioned Easter egg hunt and treats. Call 352-735-7180. Visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org.
Eggstastic About Jesus
Lifepoint Church, 3551 E. Orange Avenue, Eustis
The family-friendly egg hunt and more will be held 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Call 352-357-5663 or email latcia@lifepointechurch.me.
Brunch with the Easter Bunny
Venetian Center, Leesburg
Join the Leesburg Recreation Department for its annual event featuring a tasty breakfast, photo opp with the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt, 10 a.m.–noon. Brunch is $10/advance and $12/at the door. Children 2 and under will be admitted free. Call 352-728-9885.
Sensational Egg Hunt
Hickory Point Park, 27341 US 19, Tavares
Join New Vision for Independence for a fun morning of sensory experiences and an Easter egg hunt with tons of beeping eggs. This free event is open to the public, but RSVPs are required. 10 a.m. sensory activities and photos with the Easter bunny’s blind brother. 11 a.m. blindfolded audible egg hunt for children under 13 (blindfolds required to participate). Visit https://newvisionfl.org. Call 352-607-7607.
Astatula Baptist Easter Egg Hunt
Astatula Baptist Chruch, 13239 Florida Avenue, Astatula
The fun will start at 11 a.m. Call 352-742-2221 or email secretary@astatulabaptist.com.
April 9
Easter Celebration
First United Methodist Church, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Services will be on the front lawn at 6:30 a.m. and in the sanctuary at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Alleluia! He Is Risen! Easter Sunday
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, 222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Two special Easter services, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., will feature the Orlando Brass and the Chancel Choir. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org. Call 352-383-4089.
Easter Grand Brunch Buffet
Mission Inn Resort & Club, 10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
The annual brunch, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., is $65 per guest. Call 352-324-3930 for reservations. Visit https://missioninnresort.com.
Tangerine Improvement Society’s Easter Egg Hunt
Tangerine Park, 7101 Wright Avenue, Tangerine
The old-fashioned event for kids ages 10 and younger, noon–2 p.m., will include an Easter Bunny photo op, face painting, a coloring table and more. Email info@tangerineimprovementsociety.com.
Easter Sunday Service
Reach Church, 31431 Payne Road, Sorrento
Worship in person, 10:30 a.m. Email office@reachchurchfl.com or visit reachchurchfl.com.
April 12
Easter Egg Hunt & More
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
Eustis is hosting the free event for ages 5 and under, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. In addition to the egg hunt, the event will include balloons, story time and more. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Easter-Egg-Hunt-for-Toddlers.