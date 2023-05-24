Trout Lake Nature Center offers kids and adults plenty of nature-focused fun and education year-round. And this summer, children’s programming includes a variety of options.
Reading Tails will be June 14 and July 12 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The program gives youth opportunity to read to the dogs and improve and retain their reading skills. Since dogs are non-judgmental, the exercise typically reduces a child’s fear of reading aloud. Register to be sure enough dogs are available for your child by calling 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.info@gmail.com. The program is free but all non-TLNC members must pay an $5/vehicle entry fee.
July 5–7, a Summer Eco Camp for 8- to 18-year-olds will run 9 a.m.–4 p.m. each day. Registration is on a first come, first served basis. Cost is $50. Go to www.universe.com/ecocamp2023 to register or learn more.
The center’s first watercolor painting class for youth ages 6 to 12 will begin next month. Attendees will learn how to use watercolor and paint a frog under the guidance of local artist and instructor Ellen Westerholm. Painting supplies and TLNC entry are included in the $20 registration fee. Pre-register at https://bit.ly/3mP1B00 or go to the TLNC website under upcoming events in June.
Nature Sprouts, a hands-on program for 2- to 5-year-olds accompanied by an adult, takes place May 24, June 28, July 26 and August 23. This program, held 10:30–11:30 a.m., helps create a positive interaction between your child and nature, but expect your child to get dirty. Activities take place outdoors depending on weather conditions. Cost is free non-TLNC members will be charged a $5/vehicle entry charge.
TLNC’s Woodlanders 4H Club will continue to meet throughout the summer. Modelled after the master naturalist programs for adults, this club provides youth ages 8- to 18-year-old a chance to do real science as they learn and interact with the natural world. Meetings are 3:30–4:30 p.m., usually at the If it is your first time attending, call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.info@gmail.com.
The center also will conduct a Project WET and Aquatic WILD Educator workshop for parents, homeschoolers and teachers on July 31, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Cost is $25 and includes lunch and entry fee. Go to https://bit.ly/3Z4AKek to register or learn more about the workshop.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis, Fl 32736.