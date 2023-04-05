David G. Kilbury has been named Lake County’s new public safety director. He served 38 years with the Florida Fire Service and began his public safety career in 1985 as a firefighter/EMT with South Trail Fire District in Fort Myers and then joined the Cape Coral Fire Department, where he served for 21 years. Kilbury moved to Central Florida in 2009 to become the assistant fire chief of administration with the Clermont Fire Department. In 2013, he was appointed fire chief with the Kissimmee Fire Department. Prior to joining Lake County, he was fire marshal for Orange County Fire Rescue. Kilbury and his wife, Tina, reside in Clermont.
April 3, a completely renovated Mellow Mushroom will reopen in Mount Dora. New owners Chuck and Stacey Votey have 19 years of experience operating Mellow Mushroom restaurants, which is known for its hand-tossed, stone-baked pizzas. This is their fourth Mellow Mushroom restaurant in the greater Orlando area. It is located at 18221 US-441, Mount Dora.
March 24, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Courtney Yarkosky, Morgan Entsuah and Laura Tolbert to the Early Learning Coalition of Lake County. Yarkosky, of Montverde, will serve as chair. She was previously state manager for Bacardi USA. Entsuah, of Clermont, is digital and social media coordinator for Consensus Communications. Previously, she was a marketing specialist for Orlando Health. Tolbert, of Sorrento, is vice president and loan officer at the First National Bank of Mount Dora.
Paul Kleponis, of Clermont, is one of five appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the state’s Board of Physical Therapy Practice. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate. Kleponis is a former senior physical therapist at Jackson Memorial Hospital and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserves.
The SECO Energy Foundation recently approved a $2,500 Health and Human Services grant for Find, Feed & Restore to support the Restore Lake Project. The grant will sponsor the organization’s May 6 Love & Laughter event at the Clermont City Center to raise money for a housing solutions project intended to help local homeless families in need. The Restore Lake Project provides transitional housing for ten to 14 local families with children.
March 30, the Mount Dora Fire Department had an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for Fire Station 35, located at 3200 North Highway 19A in Mount Dora.
March 30, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, in partnership with The Villagers Habitat Lake-Sumter Club, dedicated the third home built solely by club members. The club, joined by representatives of community partner, TD Charitable Foundation, handed over keys to the new home in Lady Lake to the Benton family.
March 11, Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf and Sue Bodenner, president of Evening Rotary, cut the ribbon to open the largest portable labyrinth in Florida to walkers and the festival. Event organizer Julie Schmied said, “nearly 1,000 visitors enjoyed the entertainment, food trucks and shopped over 50 vendors and exhibitors from the tri-county area.” International Labyrinth Society endorsed the event as a special project. The event raised just over $12,000 to fund the club’s philanthropic efforts, according to Bodenner.
Last week, Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays announced he is running for re-election. He has been elections supervisor since 2016 and previously was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2004, and in 2010, to the Florida Senate, where he served for six years.
After more than six years of dedicated service, Lady Lake Police K9 Lux officially retired April 3 with a ceremony during the Town of Lady Lake Commission meeting. Not quite 8 years old, the German shepherd has developed arthritis. The dog now shares a permanent place on the farm with his former partner, Lady Lake Police K9 handler officer Joshua Higgins and his wife, Becky Higgins, Lady Lake growth management department development coordinator.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.