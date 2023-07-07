John Bell of Leesburg, a Florida SkillsUSA advisor and culinary instructor, has won an Outstanding Career and Technical Educator award for participation in SkillsUSA and career and technical education. Over more than 20 years, Bell has created many leaders in their respective fields. He stays in touch with hundreds of students as a mentor and holds “Chef Bell reunions” with former students each year. Bell was previously a culinary instructor at Mount Dora High School and Lake Weir High School. He also served as the personal chef for actor John Travolta. The award was presented to him during the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference on June 21 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Karen Riscinto of Florida Lifestyle Realty in Mount Dora recently did a property deal with a realtor in another state as the sponsor, as her home sales business is not limited to Lake County. Visit www.realestateoutofthebox.com.
Tavares held a groundbreaking ceremony of the Public Works Operations and Lake Technical College Innovation Center on June 20 at 920 Captain Haynes Rd. The state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for cutting-edge technologies, vocational training and professional development opportunities for individuals seeking to enhance their skills and knowledge. “This will pave the way for our residents to access high-quality technical education, fostering the growth of a skilled workforce that will drive economic prosperity in Tavares and beyond,” the city said in a news release.
Chloe LeRoy of Mount Dora was among more than 4,555 students from Miami University who received degrees during the in-person spring commencement at the Ohio school on May 13. LeRoy graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in classical humanities.
More than 3,100 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May, including Peyton Turner, of Umatilla, who majored in finance, and Cre’shawn Dabney, of Mount Dora, who majored in mechanical engineering.
Kayla Juanette Ward of Leesburg, earned an Associate of Arts degree from University of Maryland Global Campus in spring 2023.University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers.
Mount Dora resident Noah Koflowitch is a current master’s student in the Advanced Inquiry Program from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly. Koflowitch is traveling in summer 2023 to India to study the ecological, cultural and spiritual landscapes of the Western Ghats, where the fates of people, wildlife and deities meet in sacred groves and forest temples. Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.
June 29, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter recently held a home dedication with Publix Super Markets Charities for a new home in Eustis for the Black family. July 14, Habitat Lake-Sumter and RoMac Building Supply will present another dedication, this one for the Rodriguez-Santos family, also in Eustis.
U.S. News & World Report has ranked AdventHealth for Children best in Florida and No. 32 nationally for neonatology in its 2023-2024 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings. AdventHealth for Children also ranked No. 7 in Florida and No. 17 in the Southeast. The AdventHealth for Children care network includes more than 250 pediatricians and pediatric specialists, community specialty clinics, pediatric rehabilitation, pediatric emergency rooms and Centra Care Kids urgent care. The flagship hospital is in Orlando.
Molly Flathman, of Mount Dora, is among more than 4,100 students graduating from Mississippi State University in spring 2023. Flathman received the Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Accountancy Summa Cum Laude from the school’s College of Business and Adkerson School of Accountancy.Flathman also was among more than 4,000 students named to the spring 2023 president’s list, having achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale.
Anthony Schmidt, of Umatilla, was recently named to the president’s list at The State University of New York at Potsdam. Schmidt, whose major is physics, was among 716 students who were honored for academic excellence in the school’s spring 2023 semester.
Stephen’s Shoes has opened in the Fitness CF Plaza in Mount Dora. They carry new, overstock and closeout shoes from top brands at discounted prices.
Inspiring Wholeness, a new podcast series from AdventHealth and the Orlando Business Journal, recently debuted with a conversation between Randy Haffner, CEO of AdventHealth Florida, and Alex Martins, CEO of the Orlando Magic. The 24-episode series will feature people who make Central Florida a better place to work, live and play. Guests will have candid discussions about mental health, building a workforce of the future and the importance of investing into local organizations. “Central Florida is a vibrant community full of fascinating people, and we’re excited to spotlight some of our neighbors and their inspiring stories,” said Tricia Smith Edris, chief innovation and partnerships officer for AdventHealth Central Florida. “We see this podcast as an opportunity to create connections and spur a positive impact for listeners, and for our community.” Inspiring Wholeness will share two new podcasts every month. Episodes are available by subscribing at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or on the Orlando Business Journal website.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.