Several weeks ago, I tried to book a flight and rental car for my husband and me to fly to Ohio for my uncle’s celebration of life gathering. While feeding my credit card information, the online travel agency kicked me out not once, not twice, but thrice. After that third trying time, I had a choice to make before shutting my laptop.
One, I could utilize another agency.
Two, we could make a road trip to my hometown.
Either way, we were packing our bags.
There’ve been too many missed funerals that occurred in my hometown. Sometimes resistance played out in the form of money, being unable to take off because of a new job, Covid lockdown, etc.
There’s one Ohio memorial that I wouldn’t, nay, couldn’t miss.
You see, Uncle Dana held my heart from the moment I was born, and I still don’t know what life looks like without him. One of my first memories is walking with him and Aunt Becky along railroad tracks to the store. When I was eight, and my mom adamantly said no to the ice cream truck, Uncle Dana ensured I got my favorite soft serve. My whole life long, the man could make me laugh so hard that I literally peed my pants, but he wasn’t merely the fun uncle. He was so much more.
I’ll never forget how he offered to adopt my birth daughter Allie when I was a pregnant teenager. Or how he invited me to come and live with him and his family a few years later when I was trying to figure out life. He had a huge heart that was shattered when we lost two daughters.
Via a cathartic road trip, we arrived in my hometown for the first time in over 23 years.
My cousin Michael, Uncle Dana’s son, opened his home and large property – that’s been in our family for six generations – to our kin folk and friends to celebrate his dad, his hero.
I knew I needed that time with my family, but I didn’t realize how much until I stood in their midst. It was a huge step in healing and one I’ll forever be grateful for because Uncle Dana would love how we honored him.
We shared many memories of him, and I loved hearing everyone else’s stories. It keeps his memory alive, just like we keep our daughter-in-law’s memory alive.
Reminiscing is an active healing agent.
