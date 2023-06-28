The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the oral antiviral Paxlovid for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use) is the fourth drug, and first oral antiviral pill, approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 in adults.
Paxlovid manufactured and packaged under the emergency use authorization (EUA) and distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will continue to be available to ensure continued access for adults, as well as treatment of eligible children ages 12-18 who are not covered by this approval.
Paxlovid is not approved or authorized for use as a pre-exposure or post-exposure prophylaxis for prevention of COVID-19.
Visit https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/counterterrorism-and-emerging-threats/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19.