When we allow resentment to reside in our hearts, we lend ourselves to turmoil, bitterness, and hopelessness. Resentment holds grudges, poisons our souls and prevents us from accepting blessings.
God is a good God, so He offers continuous blessings, but when we’re mired in internal mayhem, we fail to see His promises staring us in the face.
If we’re not careful, resentment will harden as thick as a callous over our hearts, preventing us from accepting a kind word or deed. Driving us to bite someone’s head off. Making us suspicious and urging us to examine folks in the worst light.
It feeds discontentment, restlessness and unease. When I first met my husband, it wasn’t long before I thought he’d cheat on me like the boyfriends before him. I drove myself crazy checking Mark’s pockets for phone numbers, his collars for lipstick and his car for even a shred of evidence that he’d violated our relationship.
Each time I came up empty of proof that he was stepping out with another woman, I still wasn’t convinced of his faithfulness. I held him accountable for the sins of boyfriends past.
My good friend pointed out that Mark wasn’t my ex, and I was jeopardizing my future with him by treating him as such.
Wake-up call.
I wish I could say that when I changed my behavior toward him that my heart followed suit.
Behavioral change is temporary. Heart change is permanent.
By the time I turned 28, I was desperate for lasting change, desperate to know God intimately. That year, I committed my life to Christ and understood mercy and self-surrender.
Isaiah 55:1: Wait and listen, everyone who is thirsty! Come to the waters; and he who has no money, come, buy and eat! Yes, come, buy [priceless, spiritual] wine and milk without money and without price [simply for the self-surrender that accepts the blessing].
Today’s practice:
1. On a piece of paper, record any grievances you may harbor.
2. In an act of surrender, offer your bitterness to God and ask Him for the desire to forgive. Once and for all. Not the kind of forgiveness you snuff out by meditating on the offense.
3. On a separate piece of paper, record all the benefits of forgiveness, right down to how it will feel, how your outlook will shift, how you’ll treat folks.
4. Destroy the grievance paper and experience forgiveness and self-surrender. If telling someone you forgive them will bring healing into your relationship, reach out to them.
*Disclaimer: Forgiveness doesn’t mean you have to spend time with the person you’ve held a grudge against. Especially if the relationship is dangerous.
Ultimately, you’re the benefactor of forgiveness.
If you’re having trouble in a relationship, I’d love to help. Please reach out, and we’ll schedule a time to talk.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Visit CoachWithMelissa.com for more, and feel free to reach out with questions or prayer requests or to schedule a free mini session: Melissa@CoachWithMelissa.com